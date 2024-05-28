Finnish Smart Ring Company ŌURA Launches in Store Exclusively at John Lewis

LONDON & OULU, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ŌURA, the company behind the smart ring that delivers personalised health data, insights, and daily guidance, announced its first UK retail partnership exclusively with John Lewis. Oura Ring is available online starting today at JohnLewis.com and is rolling out across all 34 John Lewis department stores nationwide.

“Although we haven’t had a physical presence in the United Kingdom, it’s organically become one of our best-performing geographies,” said Doug Sweeny, chief marketing officer, ŌURA. “We’re thrilled to be taking this step and officially launching in the UK with John Lewis, a beloved British brand. Both ŌURA and John Lewis value the power of technology to enrich lives, and this partnership allows us to bring the benefits of ŌURA to even more people across the UK.”

Available in John Lewis stores from 28 May and rolling out across all stores in the coming weeks, John Lewis stores will carry the full range of Oura Ring colours and styles in select sizes for immediate purchase, and the complete assortment will be available on JohnLewis.com. The in-store experience offers:

In-store sizing: For the first time, UK shoppers can size themselves in person, before purchasing, to ensure the perfect fit. All 34 stores will carry the Oura Ring Sizing Kit for sale and have a free in-store sizer at the Oura Ring display.

Quick pickup: 34 John Lewis stores will have Oura Ring stock available to purchase and take away the same day. Oura Ring will also be available online with free standard UK mainland delivery or free Click & Collect for orders over £50.

Dedicated store experience: ŌURA's dynamic in-store presence, coupled with the renowned customer experience at John Lewis, will bring the brand and product to life and educate customers on the features of Oura Ring and the value of Oura Membership.

Kathleen Mitchell, commercial director at John Lewis, said, “We are focused on bringing exciting and innovative new brands to our customers that we know they will love. As one of the most trusted retailers in the UK for technology, it is important that what we offer will make a real difference to our customer’s lives. That is why we are so excited to partner with ŌURA, which is dedicated to its mission to improve the overall health of its users without compromising style.”

This announcement coincides with the rollout of two new heart health features, Cardiovascular Age and Cardio Capacity. These features work together to combine information about estimated arterial stiffness and VO2Max to give ŌURA members an indication of their cardiovascular health and the potential implications on their long-term health. In partnership with board-certified cardiologists and scientists at research institutions like the Kuopio Research Institute of Exercise Medicine (KULTU) and the University of California, Los Angeles, along with ŌURA’s medical advisory board, ŌURA rigorously developed its science and algorithms to ensure the features deliver accurate insights for ŌURA’s wide-ranging and diverse member base.

For more information and to shop Oura Ring, visit JohnLewis.com/oura.

ŌURA is the company behind Oura Ring — the smart ring that delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance. With sleep as its foundation, Oura Membership fosters healthy habits to make wellness and recovery a mindful, daily practice. Validated against medical gold standards and driven by continuous monitoring of individual biometrics, the lightweight and comfortable Oura Ring is one of the most accurate wearables available. For organizations, Oura For Business connects individual well-being with collective outcomes by making performance measurable, actionable, and attainable. Founded in Finland with offices in Oulu, Helsinki, San Francisco, and San Diego, ŌURA has raised more than $350 million and is valued at $2.55 billion. For more information, please visit http://ouraring.com/.

The Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions/illnesses.