Resorts World Cruises Becomes First Asian Cruise Line to Deploy Integrated MEO-LEO Service from SES

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resorts World Cruises, an international cruise line that is homegrown in Asia offering luxury and dynamic lifestyle experiences, has announced an agreement with SES to install its fully-integrated Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) service on the cruise lines’ flagship Genting Dream with similar future plans for the Resorts World One cruise ship. The installation of the MEO and LEO service will provide reliable high-speed connectivity, offering the next-level of guest experience at sea. These include unlocking a suite of personalised digital services ranging from world-class entertainment, shopping to dining experiences onboard.

Resorts World Cruises is the first cruise line in Asia to deploy the new integrated offering, SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink PRO Service, enabling its guests to enjoy power connected applications across the ship’s onboard accommodations, including the all-inclusive luxury Palace suites, spas, and first-class entertainment.

Launched in 2023, SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink PRO is a fully integrated end-to-end service which combines SES’ Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Starlink’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite coverage to provide unmatched connectivity of up to 1.5Gbps for the ship to meet the needs of both passengers and crew, wherever in the world they are sailing.

“ At Resorts World Cruises, we are constantly striving to enhance our onboard guests’ experiences with best-in-class hospitality and services, complemented by the latest innovations and technology offerings. In this digital age, state-of-the-art connectivity is at the heart of many vacationers. As such, we are delighted to engage SES to pioneer connected experiences at sea for the cruise market, whilst also making the most of this connectivity to optimise our operations,” said Michael Goh, President of Resorts World Cruises.

“ Reliable high-speed connectivity is an essential enabler for Resorts World Cruises’ ambition of redefining cruising, with world-class luxury accommodation, exclusive restaurants, spas and other facilities, as well as personalised tailored experiences for their guests,” said Simon Maher, Global Head of Maritime Cruise at SES. “ With our fully integrated, end-to-end service that brings together the power of multiple orbits, we are proud to deliver unmatched connectivity that powers cruise liners’ cutting-edge onboard offering and helps companies maintain their competitive edge.”

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on Earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a provider of global content connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates the world’s only geosynchronous orbit and medium earth orbit (GEO-MEO) constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance. By using its intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 6,400 channels, reaching 363 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com