Tinicum Acquires KGM in Partnership with Management

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tinicum, L.P. and affiliated funds managed by Tinicum Incorporated (“Tinicum”) announced today that it has acquired a controlling interest in KGM from Compass Group Equity Partners (“Compass Group”). Management shareholders have retained a significant interest in the company. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, KGM is a leading value-added distributor of natural gas products to utilities and commercial & industrial customers. KGM’s product offering includes gas meters, instruments, regulators, valves, and other related equipment and parts. KGM’s value-added services include technical support, training, testing and calibration, and product repair and refurbishment.

“This marks an exciting new chapter for KGM. Tinicum’s family heritage and focus on long-term business building are an excellent fit for our company and industry,” said Tim Wood, CEO of KGM. “We've been fortunate to have a great partner in Compass Group over the last few years who has worked with us to drive tremendous growth. Our partnership with Tinicum will enable further investments in our team, product offering, capabilities and facilities in order to continue delivering superior solutions that enable growth and efficiency gains for our customers.”

Tinicum partner Trip Zedlitz added, “We deeply respect the team and the business that Tim and his management group have developed and it is an honor to partner with them. KGM has valuable long-term partnerships with its OEM suppliers and customers and a differentiated ability to deliver individualized and comprehensive customer solutions with industry-leading product availability and technical expertise. We look forward to building on KGM’s strong foundation.”

“Our partnership with KGM epitomizes what we’re all about at Compass Group – partnering with great companies in mid-America and driving growth in both their business and in their people,” said Chris Gibson, Managing Partner at Compass Group. “Over the years, our partnership with KGM yielded numerous friendships and we look forward to seeing our friends have continued success with a great partner in Tinicum.”

Goodwin Procter represented Tinicum and BMO and Citizens Bank led the financing for the transaction. McGuireWoods represented KGM and Piper Sandler served as its exclusive financial advisor.

About KGM

KGM is a value-added distributor of meters, instruments, regulators, valves and other gas measurement and flow control equipment to utilities and commercial & industrial customers. KGM provides technical support, training, testing and calibration, and product repair and refurbishment services. Its products and services are critical to our nation’s infrastructure and KGM is a true value-added partner for OEMs and customers alike. For more information, visit kgmgas.com.

About Tinicum

Tinicum, founded in 1974 as a family investment office, is a private partnership that manages a diversified group of manufacturing, distribution, and industrial technology companies. It seeks to be the trusted partner of business owners and executives who share its belief that long-term prosperity can be created by teams of capable, honest people working together and investing diligently to fulfill the potential of great businesses. For more information, visit www.tinicum.com.

About Compass Group

Compass Group Equity Partners is a St. Louis-based private equity firm with a record of success in partnering with and building lower middle-market companies. Founded in 2014, Compass Group brings a thesis-driven approach and decades of operational, financial, and strategic expertise to aid management teams in accelerating growth for long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.cgep.com.