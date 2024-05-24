MyGuava and Visa Launch Collaborative Out Of Home Campaign in London

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guavapay, a global fintech company has announced its partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to launch an impactful Out Of Home (OOH) campaign across London. This collaboration aims to enhance awareness of MyGuava multicurrency Visa Card for users of MyGuava App and MyGuava Business, the flagship products of Guavapay.

The campaign is primarily targeting the digitally savvy Gen Z and Millennial demographics for MyGuava App, and small retailers for MyGuava Business. It seeks to demonstrate that MyGuava users can enjoy a more rewarding and accessible experience in various life scenarios, aligning with diverse lifestyles and business needs.

The MyGuava App is an All-Things-Payment platform that is designed to cater to the demand for an all-encompassing solution conveniently: from local to global payments, card transactions with MyGuava card, seamless card purchases, shared and social payments, to advanced features for managing spending and savings. MyGuava is committed to fostering financial inclusion and continues to develop its product to be a secure, accessible, convenient, and affordable financial management solution tailored to diverse lifestyles and needs.

MyGuava Business is tailored to meet the financial requirements of modern businesses of all sizes. With a wide range of features including multicurrency accounts, POS terminals and payment gateway solutions, it aims to boost efficiency and streamline local and cross-border transactions. This 3-in-1 approach helps MyGuava Business facilitate all business payment needs, whether it is day-to-day funds management, taking payments in-store via card reader or digitally through an e-commerce integration.

Kamal Hasanov, CEO of Guavapay, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, " Our collaboration with Visa marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide comprehensive and inclusive financial solutions. Through this campaign, our objective is to raise awareness among individuals and businesses, emphasising their ability to access a convenient, secure financial management and payment solution, all while ensuring affordability.”

Mark Berry, Head of UK Clients, Visa: “ We are excited to join forces with GuavaPay to launch this Out Of Home campaign in London. Our collaboration reflects our shared vision to provide innovative payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of individuals and businesses. By leveraging our combined expertise and resources, we are confident that we can deliver a seamless, secure, and rewarding payment experience to our customers. We look forward to working closely with MyGuava to drive greater financial inclusion and empower people to achieve their financial goals.”

To access the benefits of MyGuava App, download it from the Apple Store or Google Play. For further details on partnering with MyGuava for business purposes, please email their team at partners@guavapay.com.

