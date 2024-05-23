Capital Investment Companies Selects PureFacts’ Fee Billing Product, PureFees, to Scale Their Business as They Are Growing Their Independent Financial Services

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capital Investment Companies, a prominent independent financial services and brokerage firm in the Southeast of the United States, and PureFacts Financial Solutions, a global leader in revenue management, enterprise reporting, and insights solutions for the asset and wealth management sector, today announced an agreement where PureFacts will be implementing PureFees, a market leading fee billing solution to complement another offering of PureFacts, PureRewards to scale their business with key benefits related to operational efficiencies and process automation helping Capital Investment Companies to attract, manage and grow revenue while reducing costs.

"This agreement with PureFacts represents a key milestone in achieving service excellence for our advisors and clients,” said Richard Bryant, Co-founder and CEO of Capital Investment Companies. “PureFacts' expertise in billing solutions perfectly complements their already proven solution PureRewards, seamlessly marrying the process of calculating and collecting clients’ fees with the payout of our advisors’ disbursements, providing our advisors and their clients with the most flexible, transparent and accurate solutions in the market. We are extremely pleased to be partnering with a leading provider and domain expert in revenue management to support our continued growth.”

PureFacts' enterprise billing platform is designed to scale, accommodating the diverse needs of different types of wealth and asset management firms. As part of a comprehensive suite of solutions available to financial advisors, PureFacts’ platform provides Capital Investment Companies with the ability to track, measure, and optimize every dollar.

"We are excited to expand our services and offerings to Capital Investment Companies to bring our innovative billing solutions to a recognized financial services leader in the southeast region,” said Robert Madej, CEO of PureFacts Financial Solutions. “The combined solution of PureFees and PureRewards unleash new benefits in terms of efficiency, standardization and next best action on the performance and the profitability of the enterprise - we are excited to deliver this at Capital Investment Companies.”

About Capital Investment Companies

Headquartered in Raleigh, Capital Investment Companies has been a leading independent financial services provider in the Southeastern United States. Capital Investment Companies is comprised of Capital Investment Brokerage, Inc. and Capital Investment Group, Inc., registered broker/dealers (Members FINRA/SIPC), Capital Investment Counsel, Inc. and Capital Investment Advisory Services, LLC (two SEC registered investment advisory firms) and their affiliates. Capital Investment Companies, along with its affiliates and strategic partners, offers a diverse range of financial services, including traditional investment brokerage, money management, investment banking, trust services, mortgage services, estate planning, insurance services, retirement plans, and a community foundation. Learn more about the firm at www.cico.us.

About PureFacts Financial Solutions

PureFacts Financial Solutions is an award-winning provider of End-to-End Revenue Management solutions for the investment industry. PureFacts helps some of the largest and most recognizable wealth management, asset management and asset servicing firms manage and grow their revenues. The PureRevenue Platform enables scalable revenue management by powering the entire revenue lifecycle. Firms calculate, collect, distribute, incentivize and optimize their revenues using PureFacts AI-enriched fees engine, incentive compensation application and compelling revenue business intelligence powered by a single system of record for revenue management. PureFacts’ customers outperform by retaining more clients, delivering incremental value, improving productivity, properly incentivizing advisors and distributors, preventing costly mistakes and finding optimization opportunities. With offices in Canada, the USA, and Europe, PureFacts has been recognized for its innovation and excellence including selections to the WealthTech100, AIFinTech100, and ESGFinTech100 awards.

Drive revenues. Eliminate leakages. Increase growth velocity. Learn more at www.purefacts.com