Fuzzy's Taco Shop Announces Expansion in Arizona and Texas

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fuzzy’s Taco Shop®, the fast-casual+ restaurant brand serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja, recently announced the signing of two multi-unit development agreements to mark the brand’s expansion throughout Arizona and Texas. The deals will bring 40 new restaurants to market over the next eight years, reinforcing the brand’s incredible potential for growth.

"Fuzzy’s has transformed from a single neighborhood taco shop with a chill vibe in Fort Worth, Texas into an emerging, nationally franchised concept with an exceptional bar program and a Baja-inspired menu that our guests have come to crave," said Paul Damico, President of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “As we prepare to grow Fuzzy’s Taco Shops throughout Arizona and Texas, we’re excited to work with existing and new franchisees to help lead the growth.”

Established Fuzzy’s Taco Shop franchisee, Marc Rogers, of Rogers Restaurant Group, signed an agreement to bring 15 new restaurants to Arizona and the Phoenix area by 2032. Rogers Restaurant Group opened their first Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Fort Collins, Colorado in 2011, and today owns and/or operates 16 Fuzzy’s restaurants throughout Colorado.

Hnreck Nazarian, of Nazarian Global Enterprises (NGE), will become the newest Fuzzy’s Taco Shop franchisee and open 25 new restaurants over the next seven years throughout the Houston, TX market. A multi-unit restaurant operator with 23 IHOP restaurants, NGE has been an IHOP franchisee since 2001, owning their first IHOP restaurant in Houston.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is one of the largest fast casual+ taco franchises with nearly 130 locations open today in 18 states. Franchise opportunities are available for experienced and passionate multi-unit operators in existing and new markets nationwide. Acquired by Dine Brands in December 2022, Fuzzy’s franchisees benefit from a dynamic brand leadership team and best-in-class restaurant support center that serves nearly 3,600 restaurants globally across three leading restaurant brands. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Fuzzy's Taco Shop, visit https://fuzzystacoshop.com/taco-franchising/.

About Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Founded in 2003 in Fort Worth, Texas, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® is a fast-casual+ restaurant brand that serves Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja. It’s the place for good vibes, stellar food, great prices, and badass people. Here tacos are more than just food; they’re an experience. From classic flavors to innovative combinations, the Baja-style tacos are the heart of the menu complemented by refreshing margaritas all at a chill price. As of March 31, 2024, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop franchise operations consist of 127 restaurants across 18 states in the United States, along with one company-owned restaurant in Texas. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Pasadena, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN). For more information, visit fuzzystacoshop.com.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Pasadena, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries and franchisees, supports and operates restaurants under the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® brands. As of March 31, 2024, these three brands consisted of close to 3,600 restaurants across 18 international markets. Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world and in 2022 expanded into the Fast Casual segment. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.

About Rogers Restaurant Group

Rogers Restaurant Group (RRG), founded in 2011, began as the owner and operator of a single Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Fort Collins, Colorado. Since then, RRG has expanded its portfolio to include 16 Fuzzy’s Taco Shops, two Newk’s Eatery through a multi-unit deal, and is in the growth phase with Another Broken Egg Café. Looking ahead, RRG is committed to aggressive growth, both within and beyond Colorado and Arizona, by developing existing brands, acquiring additional restaurants, and exploring new ventures. The company places a strong emphasis on its team members, setting clear expectations, recognizing their contributions, and supporting their professional development.

About Nazarian Global Enterprises

Nazarian Global Enterprises is a multi-brand restaurant owner and operator headquartered in Texas. For more than 30 years, they have continued to grow and be successful by creating an exceptional atmosphere for team, guests and community. "Loyalty, Opportunity, Responsibility - The NGE Way"

Follow us:

Instagram: @FuzzysTacoShop

TikTok: @FuzzysTacoShop

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FuzzysTacoShop