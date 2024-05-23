State of Kansas Selects UnitedHealthcare to Serve Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program Beneficiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Kansas has been selected by the State of Kansas as one of three managed care organizations to administer KanCare, the statewide Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program, effective Jan. 1, 2025.

UnitedHealthcare was already serving KanCare beneficiaries, and will continue to work closely with the state, providers and community-based organizations to expand access to care and address social drivers of health. The collective goal is to support KanCare members in achieving health, wellness and independence for a healthier Kansas.

“We are honored to continue our work with the state to build a program that provides high-quality, equitable care,” said Kevin Sparks, chief executive officer, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Kansas. “We will continue to leverage data, deploy innovative initiatives and expand capacity for our partners through community investments to increase access to care and reduce health disparities throughout the state.”

UnitedHealthcare has over 10 years of experience serving KanCare members. Along with its parent company UnitedHealth Group, it currently employs more than 2,100 people in Kansas. It works with local organizations and nonprofits across the state to improve access to vital health care and community resources that help people live healthier lives.

Over the last 18 months, UnitedHealthcare has invested more than $1.5 million in grants to community-based organizations for programs that raise standards of care, improve health outcomes and help the members of the most underserved communities, including those living in rural and frontier parts of the state.

UnitedHealthcare currently serves more than 570,000 people in Kansas enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare and Medicaid benefit plans, with a network of 150 hospitals and over 22,000 physicians and other care providers statewide.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.6 million physicians and care professionals, and 8,000 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow UnitedHealthcare on LinkedIn.