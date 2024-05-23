Lynx Motors Announces a Global Partnership with Fast Lane Drive

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lynx Motors is delighted to announce a new two-year global corporate sponsorship agreement with Fast Lane Drive, an exclusive, members-only supercar club. This strategic partnership aims for Lynx Motors and Fast Lane Drive to collaborate and engage car enthusiasts who share their passions worldwide. This partnership marks an exciting chapter for both Lynx Motors and Fast Lane Drive, promising new opportunities and experiences for elite supercar enthusiasts around the world.

Fast Lane Drive, founded in 2018 by Clement Connor, began as a casual gathering of friends and has grown into a prestigious club with 14 chapters and hundreds of members globally. The club is known for its impressive roster of supercars and its unique events that combine networking, philanthropy, and a passion for cars.

"Lynx Motors views this partnership as a natural fit, given that Fast Lane Drive's members are our exact demographic and our kind of car people," said Chief Marketing Officer, Melissa Coffey. "The exposure, reach, and the elite circles that Fast Lane Drive connects us with are invaluable to our growing brand."

Fast Lane Drive is celebrated for its dedication to creating memorable experiences for its members, from scenic drives and rallies to exclusive yacht events, private estate gatherings, charity galas, and track days. The club's core values of passion, community, networking, charity, travel, and exclusivity align perfectly with Lynx Motors' commitment to excellence and innovation in the automotive world.

Fast Lane Drive Founder, Clement Connor, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with Lynx Motors represents a thrilling chance to enrich the experiences and opportunities for our members globally. We look forward to combining Lynx Motors' innovative automotive expertise with our passion for exclusive, exhilarating events, ensuring our members continue to enjoy unparalleled access to the world of luxury supercars.”

More About Lynx Motors:

Lynx Motors, a trailblazing automotive innovator, based in Austin, Texas, focuses on the electrification of classic vehicles while transforming timeless icon automobiles into eco-friendly vehicles, all while preserving its revered legacy. Lynx Motors is where automotive excellence converges with the highest level of White-Glove service, transcending expectations to redefine luxury. For more information, visuals, and updates, please visit www.lynx.car.

More About Fast Lane Drive:

Founded in 2018, Fast Lane Drive has evolved into a highly exclusive, members-only supercar club. With over 100 members in San Diego and a network of several hundred members worldwide, Fast Lane Drive brings together motivated individuals who share a passion for the automotive world and a commitment to philanthropy, networking, and community. For more information, please visit https://fastlanedrive.com/.