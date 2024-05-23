FlightHub Announces Canadian Partnership with Affirm to Offer Flexible Payment Options on Air Travel

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlightHub™, leading Canadian online travel agency and subsidiary of the travel innovation company Momentum Ventures, today announced a partnership with Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, to bring transparent and flexible payment options to eligible Canadian travellers.

At a time where Canadians are increasingly prioritizing travel over essential expenses, and with nearly half of Canadians (48%) reducing other spending to afford travel due to rising inflation costs, as per a 2023 FlightHub survey, offering more affordable travel options can help Canadians enjoy their trips and experiences without compromising their finances.

“Our sister brand has successfully partnered with Affirm in the United States for nearly five years, and now we are thrilled to offer greater flexibility and choice at checkout to eligible FlightHub travellers in our home country, Canada,” said Christina Allen, Vice President of Partnerships at FlightHub. “With summer approaching, many Canadians are eager to plan their next big getaway. By expanding into the Canadian market with Affirm, we aim to make travel more budget-friendly and accessible.”

Through this partnership, FlightHub aims to make booking and paying for flights more convenient and flexible. By selecting Affirm at checkout, consumers can split the total cost of their purchase of $200 CAD or more into monthly payments, subject to eligibility. They are shown the total cost of their purchase up front and won’t pay more than they agree to at checkout, as there are no late or hidden fees when paying over time with Affirm.

“We’re thrilled to bring the flexibility and transparency of Affirm to FlightHub’s Canadian consumers, building on the success of our existing partnership in the U.S.,” said Stacey Paul, Senior Director of Client Success at Affirm. “Vacations are top-of-mind for Canadians as summer nears, but that doesn’t mean they’re willing to compromise their finances. Affirm offers a smart way to pay, enabling eligible consumers to purchase in the way that works for their budgets, without being saddled with revolving interest or late fees.”

About FlightHub

FlightHub™, a Momentum Ventures subsidiary, is a leading North American online travel agency (OTA) based in Montreal, Canada. FlightHub proudly serves millions of Canadians each year, enabling more people to visit new places and explore new cultures. FlightHub's goal is to offer travellers the most affordable flights, optimal itineraries, and exceptional customer service. The leading online travel agency (OTA) believes that broadening travel possibilities and connecting people across borders increases human consciousness, reduces fear, and inspires positive change. Founded in 2012, FlightHub has facilitated more than 30 million connections.

For more information, please visit: https://www.flighthub.com/

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network – one based on trust, transparency and putting people first – we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.