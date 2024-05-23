Betabrand Selects Cart.com as Its U.S. Fulfillment Partner

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, a leading provider of unified commerce and logistics solutions that enable merchants to sell and fulfill wherever their customers are, today announced that online women’s clothing company Betabrand has selected Cart.com as its U.S. fulfillment partner. The brand will leverage Cart.com’s third-party logistics (3PL) solutions to streamline its order fulfillment, optimize its supply chain and improve customer service.

“We are thrilled to work with Betabrand, a company known for its innovative and customer-centric business model,” said Joe Barth, Chief Logistics Officer, Cart.com. “Our best-in-class solutions for fulfillment will ensure Betabrand continues to deliver a high-quality customer experience as the brand grows its product line and loyal base of customers.”

Cart.com’s technology-driven 3PL offering enables B2C, D2C and B2B companies to automate and simplify mission-critical supply chain operations, reduce costs, and achieve real-time order and inventory visibility. The company deploys its proprietary software, including its Constellation Order Management System (OMS) and warehouse management technology, alongside a variety of automated systems to drive precision and productivity across its nationwide network of omnichannel facilities.

“We’re excited to partner with Cart.com to streamline our fulfillment operations and provide our customers with a more seamless shopping experience,” said Gabe Zeitouni, Director of Betabrand. “Cart.com’s robust logistics network, combined with our ongoing partnership with Nogin for advanced e-commerce technology, will enable us to fulfill orders more efficiently and continue to grow our business while enhancing the overall customer experience.”

Cart.com provides the physical and digital infrastructure that unifies operations across channels and makes it easy for multichannel merchants to win in a channel-rich world. The company offers a complete suite of tech-enabled logistics capabilities, enterprise-grade channel and order management software and expert services to simplify commerce for middle-market and enterprise companies and public sector agencies. Cart.com supports over 6,000 customers and 75 million orders per year and operates 14 omnichannel fulfillment centers nationwide.

ABOUT BETABRAND

Founded in 2010, Betabrand is an innovative online women's clothing retailer based in San Francisco. The company is best known for its Dress Pant Yoga Pants (DPYPs) and a range of versatile activewear designed for women who value both comfort and style. Betabrand’s unique approach involves crowdsourcing and crowdfunding, allowing its vibrant community of over a million customers to participate in the design process. This customer-driven model enables Betabrand to rapidly bring new, user-inspired products to market.

Betabrand is committed to sustainability and ethical production practices, ensuring that its fashionable and functional garments are also environmentally responsible. With a direct-to-consumer model, Betabrand leverages advanced technology to enhance its digital strategy, providing high-quality apparel that meets the real-world needs of its customers.

For more information, or to shop online, please visit Betabrand.com.

ABOUT CART.COM

Cart.com is the leading provider of unified commerce and logistics solutions that enable B2C and B2B companies to sell and fulfill anywhere their customers are. The company’s enterprise-grade software, services and logistics infrastructure, including its own network of fulfillment and distribution centers, are used by some of the world’s most beloved brands and most complex companies to unify commerce operations across channels and drive more efficient growth.

For more information, please visit Cart.com and LinkedIn.