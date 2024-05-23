Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A320neo to SAS

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, announced the delivery of one new Airbus A320neo aircraft on long-term lease to Scandinavian Airlines (“SAS”). Featuring CFM International LEAP-1A engines, this is the last aircraft scheduled to deliver to the airline as part of a 12-aircraft sale-leaseback transaction between ACG and SAS.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 480 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of March 31, 2024, leased to roughly 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.