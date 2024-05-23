KBRA Releases European Auto ABS Indices: April 2024

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases its European Auto ABS Indices: April 2024, providing monthly credit trends across securitised auto loans and leases.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1004431