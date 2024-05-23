Humanitec Partners with DWCC to Accelerate Go To Market

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DWCC, the only partner offering Startup Enterprise Product Market Fit, Market Validation AND Global Buyer Engagement services, accelerating your go-to-market plans from quarters to days, and Humanitec, a leading platform provider for developers to manage and automate their cloud infrastructure, enabling efficient deployment, scaling, and monitoring of applications, complete a strategic partnership to accelerate Humanitec’s Go To Market in North America and Europe.

DWCC’s Startup Accelerator services are designed to accelerate time to market, product market fit validation, identify and qualify sales prospects, develop pipeline and win new business across the globe.

Kaspar von Grünberg, Humanitec’s CEO & CoFounder said “ Consistency is the backbone of successful sales, or so they say. The DWCC team has been our guiding light on this transformative journey. Over the years, they've played an instrumental role in establishing a rock-solid sales process from the ground up. Their ability to seamlessly integrate into our team's workflows and maintain unwavering accountability for the outcomes they achieve is nothing short of remarkable.”

Craig Hooper, DWCC’s CEO added, “From our offices in the Americas, UK, Germany, Spain and Australia we have enabled B2B technology companies to overcome a significant growth challenge and reduce GTM plans from quarters to days. 70% of Startups scale sales prematurely and Go To Market always takes longer than expected. Our tailored services deliver Product Market Fit, qualified enterprise pipeline and agile pivoting through Revops Observability significantly increasing the chances of success.”

About Humanitec

Founded in 2018, Humanitec offers a comprehensive platform empowering development teams to efficiently manage cloud infrastructure. Through automation and control, it facilitates the seamless deployment, scaling, and monitoring of applications. With intuitive tools, it enables teams to streamline workflows, optimize resources, and accelerate software delivery, enhancing overall development productivity and collaboration. For news and updates visit Humanitec

About DWCC

Founded in 2008, DWCC is dedicated to offering a unique, trusted partnership to guide ambitious B2B technology startups from global expansion all the way through to acquisition or IPO.

Its sales enablement services have helped over 350 companies, ranging from early-stage startups like Vormetric, Twistlock and Agilecraft to public companies like Atlassian, ForeScout, and Thales, to position their complex solutions in the enterprise market, creating awareness within target accounts and accelerating international revenues. For more information visit dwcc.global.