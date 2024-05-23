TCW, Clearnomics Launch First-of-Its-Kind Market Insights Partnership for Financial Advisors

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The TCW Group, Inc. (“TCW”), a leading global asset management firm, and Clearnomics, Inc. (“Clearnomics”), the industry’s market insights provider, today announced the launch of TCW On Markets, an innovative new technology platform for financial advisors and wealth managers.

TCW On Markets, powered by Clearnomics, provides financial advisors and wealth managers with customizable, white-labeled insights on topics including public and private markets, the economy, financial planning and investing. Through this partnership, clients of both TCW and Clearnomics will have access to leading insights from the two companies.

“In complex market environments, investors need clarity and perspective from their trusted advisors,” said Megan McClellan, Head of Corporate Strategy at TCW. “We are thrilled to launch TCW On Markets with Clearnomics to arm financial advisors with client-ready market and economic insights powered by TCW’s best-in-class investment research with Clearnomics’ powerful platform.”

TCW has over five decades of delivering client investment outcomes across public and alternative markets. With a team of over 100 portfolio managers and research analysts, TCW’s deep investment expertise makes it a trusted thought leader.

“We are very excited to announce this new partnership, the first of its kind in the asset and wealth management industry,” said Clearnomics Founder and CEO, James Liu. “At Clearnomics, everything we do is guided by an insights-driven approach to serve advisors. TCW’s investor-led research process make them the ideal partner for this innovative new advisor service.”

For more information on TCW and Clearnomics, please visit www.tcw.com and www.clearnomics.com/tcw.

About The TCW Group

TCW is a leading global asset management firm with a broad range of products across fixed income, alternative investments, equities, and emerging markets. With over half a century of investment experience, TCW today manages approximately $200 billion in client assets. Through its ETF suite, MetWest Funds and TCW Funds, TCW manages one of the largest fund complexes in the U.S. TCW’s clients include many of the world’s largest corporate and public pension plans, financial institutions, endowments and foundations, as well as financial advisors and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit www.tcw.com.

About Clearnomics

Clearnomics helps advisors address their clients’ and prospects’ market and economic concerns. The Clearnomics platform empowers advisors to easily create and share branded, client-friendly insights on topics such as the stock market, bonds, interest rates, economic growth, international investments, asset allocation and more. Clearnomics is headquartered in New York, NY.