Littelfuse Announces Grand Opening of Manufacturing Plant in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yesterday, Littelfuse held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new manufacturing plant in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico. This new facility strengthens the Littelfuse commitment to customer satisfaction through innovative growth in the global industrial circuit protection sector and highlights our commitment to sustainability and investment in our local communities.

“ We’re very pleased to announce the opening of a new location in Piedras Negras,” said Peter Kim, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Industrial Business Unit, Littelfuse. “ This not only allows us to further expand our manufacturing capabilities to meet the growing needs of the Industrial market, but it reinforces our commitment to being an employer of choice in the community.”

The newly opened and operational 106,000-square-foot facility, which doubles the current local Littelfuse manufacturing capacity while maintaining room for additional expansion, is located close to three other company operations in the city. The Littelfuse legacy and reputation as a leader in circuit protection is evident in this facility, which has already begun the production of a wide range of electrical products for renewable energy, data center and telecommunications, commercial construction, HVAC, and OEMs in factory automation and industrial machines.

The facility's innovative automation systems ensure precision and efficiency, allowing for a high degree of customization to meet specific client needs.

“ This new location allows us to better align our services with our customers’ demands in a cutting-edge and growing space,” said Darrick Santa Maria, Vice President Industrial Circuit Protection, Industrial Business Unit, Littelfuse. “ It was also important to us that we invested in equipment and processes that decrease our environmental impact and further our sustainability commitment.”

The purpose-built facility utilizes water treatment processes resulting in zero water consumption. The smart air compressors, high-efficiency HVAC, safety relays, and use of LED lighting throughout the facility deliver energy effectively and efficiently.

The manufacturing operations team of 1,000 employees is being staffed from a combination of current talent from nearby Littelfuse locations and new hires. The facility is fully accessible, convenient to public transportation and daycare, and will bring increased opportunities for career development and community outreach and support.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 20 countries, and with approximately 17,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation, and electronics end markets–everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

