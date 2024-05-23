Superplastic Announces Strategic Partnership with AREA15 That Will Bring Its Character Universe to Life through an Immersive Experience in Fall 2024

BURLINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Superplastic, the IP factory renowned across animated entertainment, music, fashion and collectible art toys, announces a strategic partnership with AREA15, an immersive entertainment company, that will introduce its animated characters IRL for the first time. As part of the partnership, Superplastic will open an experiential space within the AREA15 entertainment district later this year, creating an all new type of experience, blending its signature brand of mischief and tomfoolery with art, hype culture and fashion.

Located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, AREA15 is a vibrant playground that entertains more than 3 million visitors annually. The new Superplastic experience will join AREA15’s curated collection of interactive attractions, walk-thru art exhibits, tech-driven experiences, events and entertainment, unique food and beverage offerings, and globally recognized immersive experiences such as Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart, Illuminarium, Five Iron Golf, Dueling Axes and much more.

“We’re thrilled to expand the Superplastic brand and characters to immersive entertainment,” says Superplastic CEO Jennifer van Dijk, “There is no better partner for us in this space than AREA15—we have a deep interest in growing intellectual property and entertainment that blends the digital and physical worlds. This is something we can powerfully scale over time.”

“We welcome the addition of Superplastic to our growing collection of top-tier, globally recognized brands who have selected AREA15 as the location for their first-ever experiential, brick-and-mortar attractions,” added Winston Fisher, CEO, AREA15. “Soon, our millions of visitors will have the thrill of interacting with Superplastic’s digital character universe in real life and in completely new and engaging ways.”

ABOUT SUPERPLASTIC:

Superplastic is a character-driven intellectual property company that creates synthetic celebrities with millions of followers worldwide and who appear in social media, music, gaming, high-end collectibles, fashion, animated entertainment, web3, and live experiences. The company sells tens of millions of dollars in real and virtual products annually, and has collaborated with Gucci, Fortnite, Mercedes-Benz, Tommy Hilfiger, Christie's Auction House, J. Balvin, Kidsuper, Pusha-T, Paris Hilton, Post Malone, The Weeknd, Vince Staples, Rico Nasty, and more.

ABOUT AREA15

AREA15, located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, represents the world’s first purpose-built immersive entertainment district offering live events, distinctive attractions, interactive art installations, extraordinary design elements, unique retail, ground-breaking technology, bars and eateries and much more. AREA15’s curated mix of dynamic destinations—including LIFTOFF Bar and Ride, Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart, Illuminarium, Dueling Axes, Five Iron Golf, Kaia Handroll, The Beast, Wink World: Portals Into the Infinite, Museum Fiasco, Virtualis VR and many more—represents what’s next in experiential entertainment. With a robust, ever-changing roster of concerts, events, immersive art exhibitions, out-of-this-world nightlife and boundary-pushing production shows, AREA15 attracts visitors of all ages. Expanding across 20 acres in Las Vegas, AREA15 will soon welcome even more immersive destinations, including Universal Destinations & Experiences’ new, year-round horror entertainment experience Horror Unleashed.

AREA15 has received numerous accolades, including being named “Another Unmissable Stop for Art Lovers” by The Times UK, “Most Innovative Venue in the USA” and No. 2 on the list of “10 Best Immersive Experiences in the U.S.” by Timeout, “Best Immersive Art Experience” by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards, one of “The 10 Most Innovative Urban Development and Real Estate Companies of 2020” by Fast Company, “Best Attraction” for three consecutive years as well as “Best Place for Your Instagram Shot” and “Best Rave Resurgence” by Las Vegas Weekly Readers’ Choice Best of Vegas Awards, “Best Arts Hub” by Vegas Magazine, “Best Family Attraction” from the Southern Nevada Hotel Concierge Association, claiming the No. 1 spot in Blooloop’s “World’s Top 11 Immersive Art Experiences,” and being included in Las Vegas Magazine’s Hall of Fame.

