Sarah Cannon Research Institute Expands into East Tennessee Through Collaboration with Tennessee Cancer Specialists

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), one of the world’s leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials, announced today a collaboration with Tennessee Cancer Specialists, an independent, private practice oncology group, based in Knoxville, Tenn. The collaboration will provide expanded research options to people facing cancer throughout the East Tennessee region.

“ Our talented physicians have long understood the importance of clinical trials and the cutting-edge options they can provide to patients,” said President Tracy W. Dobbs, MD, oncologist with Tennessee Cancer Specialists. “ We’ve referred our eligible research patients to SCRI in Nashville for many years, and we are delighted that we can now offer these novel therapies right here in our community.”

Tennessee Cancer Specialists is the third largest oncology practice in the state with 12 physicians across 15 locations in East Tennessee.

“ We look forward to working with the experts at Tennessee Cancer Specialists to further our mission of bringing clinical trials into the community,” said Dee Anna Smith, CEO of SCRI. “ Through this new collaboration, we can provide eligible patients facing cancer access to novel therapies – without needing to travel so they can stay close to their home and support network.”

SCRI’s research network brings together more than 1,300 physicians who are actively enrolling patients into clinical trials at more than 250 locations in 24 states across the U.S. Since its inception, SCRI has conducted more than 750 first-in-human clinical trials and contributed to pivotal research that has led to the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA today.

Tennessee Cancer Specialists will offer clinical trials with SCRI beginning in summer 2024. For more information on clinical trials at Tennessee Cancer Specialists please visit www.tncancer.com.

About Tennessee Cancer Specialists

Tennessee Cancer Specialists, PLLC was founded in 2004 when East Tennessee Oncology and Hematology merged with Cancer Care of East Tennessee to become the largest private, independent cancer practice in east Tennessee and the third largest oncology group in the state of Tennessee. To conveniently serve patients in Knoxville and surrounding communities, we have offices in eight counties. At Tennessee Cancer Specialists, our mission is to provide the highest quality, compassionate care, to meet the unique needs of patients with cancer, and to assist them and their families to focus on recovery.

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI)

Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) is one of the world’s leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials. Focused on advancing therapies for patients over the last three decades, SCRI is a leader in drug development. In 2022, SCRI formed a joint venture with former US Oncology Research to expand clinical trial access across the country. It has conducted 750+ first-in-human clinical trials since its inception and contributed to pivotal research that has led to the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA today. SCRI’s research network brings together more than 1,300 physicians who are actively enrolling patients into clinical trials at more than 250 locations in 24 states across the U.S. Learn more about our research offerings.