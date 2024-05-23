The Iconic Century 21 NYC Selects Jesta I.S.’s ERP & Mobile Inventory Management Software to Power its Triumphant Return to Retail

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jesta I.S., a pioneer in the development of transformative enterprise suites for omnichannel retailers, wholesalers and brand manufacturers, is excited to announce that Century 21 NYC, the original off-price fashion destination offering a unique selection of high-end brands, emerging designers and everyday favorites, has selected the company’s cloud Merchandising ERP and Analytics, the foundation of its end-to-end Retail Management Suite, to replace its legacy system and drive its growth. Century 21 NYC made the thoughtful choice after a rigorous selection process following the triumphant May 2023 reopening of its iconic flagship location in Manhattan.

The Jesta unified commerce ERP solutions that the revitalized Century 21 NYC will leverage include Trade Management, Assortment Planning, Allocation, Automated Replenishment, Pricing and Promotions, Mobile Store Inventory Management, Financials, Sales Audit, and Analytics. Point of Sale, Omnichannel Order Management, Loyalty and CRM are being considered for a future project phase.

Founded in 1961, Century 21 NYC invites global shoppers to explore an expertly curated selection of today’s most sought-after brands as the department store resumes its role as a pillar of NYC shopping. Jesta’s foundational cloud Merchandising ERP, anchored by Master Data including Product Information Management (PIM), will provide Century 21 NYC with powerful, centralized, real-time enterprise visibility of omnichannel inventory, order journeys and customer data for invaluable gains in departmental cohesion, collaboration, efficiency and reliability.

By leveraging Jesta’s proven ERP, which has been purposely and organically built to drive fashion retail, Century 21 NYC will:

Optimize customer-centric buying and inventory management, including the mobile tracking of merchandise in physical stores.

Maximize the efficiency and accuracy of comprehensive pre-season planning and in-season forecasting.

Automate and accelerate complex accounting and financial processes, including three-way invoice matching.

Centralize the management of promotions and temporary/permanent price changes and achieve a complete view of the overall impact of all changes.

Improve two-way communication between global vendors and the Century 21 NYC head office via a centralized portal for inquiries, updates and document sharing.

Sync data between the head office, store and e-commerce systems more efficiently and in real time in a reliable and stable environment.

Jesta’s excellence in supporting these business priorities as well as driving profitable, data-driven decisions, and facilitating seamless, third-party integrations with other critical systems cemented Century 21 NYC’s decision to partner with the company. Jesta has been helping global fashion brands grow for over 50 years.

Larry Mentzer, COO at Century 21 NYC, said: “We’ve put a lot of technology into the reimagined Century 21 NYC to eliminate friction in the brand experience. Jesta’s cloud ERP solution will improve data visibility, availability and accuracy as well as many business processes across the Century 21 NYC organization. The system will enable us to focus on what we do best: procuring great designer merchandise and offering seamless in-store experiences so that Century 21 NYC can get back into growth mode.”

“Jesta’s cloud Merchandising ERP anchored by composable and scalable architecture, and optimized by an unmatched analytics engine is designed to help retailers like Century 21 NYC navigate and scale complex digital transformations,” Arvind Gupta, President at Jesta I.S., said. “Century 21 NYC is an iconic and resilient institution. We’re thrilled to be a partner in their remarkable comeback journey.”

About Jesta I.S.: Trusted by major fashion apparel, footwear and accessory brands for 55 years, Jesta I.S. is a pioneer in the development of end-to-end suites for emerging brands aspiring to scale and established brands migrating to the cloud on a limited budget.

Jesta’s Vision Retail Management Suite for omnichannel retailers bridges gaps and ignites collaboration between the head office, warehouse, store, and e-commerce teams. Jesta’s Vision Supply Chain Management Suite for wholesalers and brand manufacturers optimizes product journeys from concept to consumer. Leveraging a Master Data foundation, both suites provide IT stability, earning the trust of IT leaders, and equipping all departments with data-driven executable modules for operational excellence. Customers include Cole Haan, DSW, Genesco, JD, Harry Rosen, Perry Ellis, and Puma. Learn more at jestais.com.

About Century 21 NYC: Century 21 NYC, an icon for more than 60 years, is legendary for its exceptional offering of designer brands at amazing prices. The brand will continue to be run by the Gindi family and regain its position as the leader in high-end, off-price fashion retail. For more information, follow Century 21 Stores on Facebook and @Century21Stores on Instagram and visit c21stores.com.