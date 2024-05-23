CSI Partners with TruStage™ Compliance Solutions to Deliver Dynamic Forms for Online Account Opening

PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSI, a leading provider of end-to-end financial software and technology, announced today it has partnered with TruStage Compliance Solutions (TruStage) to integrate dynamic forms for account opening for CSI’s hundreds of community bank customers. TruStage (formerly Compliance Systems, Inc.) has over 30 years experience in the compliance technology industry. Its warranted documents and compliance technology are used by more than 5,000 financial institutions nationwide.

“Deploying an effortless retail and business account opening experience in the digital channel is crucial to a community bank’s growth strategy,” said Jason Young, head of core banking at CSI. “TruStage is a trusted leader in compliance solutions and brings an advanced offering to our customers alongside decades of implementation experience that will allow our banks to deploy dynamic forms faster.”

The partnership between TruStage and CSI delivers cloud-based embedded technology to document account opening and maintenance transactions with speed, efficiency and maximum flexibility. TruStage’s configuration tool empowers banks to customize disclosures and other account-related content without having to wait for a third-party document provider, eliminating both lead time and repetitive professional services fees. In addition to integrated documentation technology, this partnership brings support for treasury management services and mobile-first, device friendly account opening content for CSI customers.

Before its partnership with CSI, TruStage served as the exclusive document provider for Hawthorn River, an industry-leading loan origination solution in the community banking space, which was acquired by CSI in 2023.

“We admire CSI’s customer commitment and it’s no surprise to us why they have captured a significant amount of market share from other providers over the years,” said Greg Bierl, director for TruStage Compliance Solutions. “This commitment for a dynamic document integration marries key value propositions of both companies and delivers industry-leading products with unparalleled service. We couldn’t be more excited.”

TruStage’s dynamic forms will enter beta testing later this year and will be available in early 2025 for CSI NuPoint® core customers. For more information on CSI, visit csiweb.com.

About CSI

As a forward-thinking software provider, CSI helps community and regional banks, as well as organizations worldwide, solve their customers’ needs through open and agile technologies. In addition to its nearly 60-year reputation for personalized service, CSI is shaping the future of banking by swiftly deploying advanced solutions that help its customers rival their competition.

About TruStage

TruStageTM is a financially strong insurance, investment and technology provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities to improve the lives of those we serve. For more information, visit www.trustage.com.