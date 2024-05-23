Marchex Signs Major International Luxury Automotive Brand to AI-Powered Conversation Intelligence Platform

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), which harnesses the power of AI and conversational intelligence to drive operational excellence and revenue acceleration, today announced a multi-year engagement with a major international luxury automotive brand customer. The new customer will integrate and deploy Marchex Spotlight, a key application of the company’s AI-powered conversation intelligence platform that enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), brands and dealers to increase revenue and improve brand loyalty by easily understanding business-to-consumer conversations, including those which have been mishandled or failed.

Marchex’s AI-powered conversational intelligence platform is now being strategically utilized by ten major automotive brands, which represent more than 8,800 dealers and more than 50% of the franchised dealerships in the United States. Marchex’s product platform also enables it to further expand its relationships through deeper integration with these brands and their dealership channels.

Marchex Spotlight measures trends, patterns, and critical insights across a brand or network of business locations to the regional or local level. It focuses on failed conversations while benchmarking business performance and identifying failures in the customer journey that impact revenue and operational efficiency. Marchex Spotlight can automatically classify and prescriptively signal when businesses can act to improve revenue performance and customer experience, and which specific actions will be most impactful.

“We are thrilled to partner with our newest OEM to deliver valuable and actionable insights as a core part of their strategic initiative regarding operational excellence,” said Edwin Miller, Marchex CEO. “We are seeing strong engagement and adoption in the automotive vertical as our solutions empower our customers to better understand their customers’ needs and sell more. We look forward to extending our market leadership, as Marchex Spotlight is engineered to be replicated into other vertical business categories.”

Marchex harnesses the power of AI and omnichannel conversational intelligence to provide actionable insights aligned with prescriptive vertical market data analytics, driving operational excellence and revenue acceleration.

