Pei enters the MSCI COLCAP index

BOGOTA, Colombia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pei, the leading real estate investment trust in Colombia, has been selected to be part of the MSCI COLCAP, a stock index that tracks the performance of the 20 most traded securities with the highest market capitalization in the Colombian stock exchange. This, after the announcement made in November 2023 by the MSCI Global Standard about the inclusion of Colombian REITs as part of the universe of eligible securities for its indexes1.

The inclusion in the preliminary basket of the MSCI COLCAP, marks another milestone for Pei as a pioneer, becoming the first issuer in the country's real estate investment industry to achieve this position, while providing a greater degree of diversification to the index.

“Joining the MSCI COLCAP, will draw global investors, bolstering our market position in Colombia and enhancing the liquidity of our securities, a prime factor for investors.” said Jairo Corrales, CEO of Pei Asset Management, the REIT external manager.

On May 31, during the index rebalancing at the Colombia Stock Exchange, the new composition of the MSCI COLCAP index basket will be officially announced.

About Pei (PEI CB Equity)

Pei is a diversified real estate investment trust structured and externally managed by Pei Asset Management (Pei AM). Pei AM has consolidated a portfolio of income-generating properties appraised in more than 9.4 trillion pesos (Nearly USD 2.5 billion), that amount to more than 1.14 million m2 of gross leasable area, with a diversified base of more than 1,350 tenants with a footprint in more than 30 cities across country.

1 For more information, please visit: https://www.msci.com/index-methodology