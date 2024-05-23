Tenant Turner Partners with AppFolio and igloo to Better Serve Residential Property Managers

GLEN ALLEN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenant Turner, an award-winning scheduling platform for residential property managers, today announced new industry alliances with AppFolio and igloo smart locks, furthering the company’s efforts to better serve the property management sector.

Through an integration with AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Turner’s leasing automation facilitates the closing of the lead-to-lease gap, enabling property managers to lease units more efficiently. This partnership empowers AppFolio users with access to Tenant Turner’s solutions, including listing syndication, tenant lead generation, 24/7 leasing inquiry responses, tenant pre-qualification, showing coordination, feedback collection, and robust reporting.

The integration allows data to flow between AppFolio and Tenant Turner in real time, eliminating the need for duplicate data entry or additional sync time. This further reduces wasted time in the leasing process, improving office efficiency, saving staff resources, and driving down days on market and rent loss from unnecessary vacancy.

Additionally, in partnership with igloo, Tenant Turner now offers the igloo Keyless Smart Lock Deadbolt 2E to provide reliable, straightforward security for self-showings and leased units. These state-of-the-art locks provide one-time use codes, auto-relock, and a universally aesthetic design without the requirements of Bluetooth keys, WiFi, or costly smart home hubs.

The global award-winning hardware is battery operated and solves access management issues with a modern solution that adds value to properties. The locks replace legacy lockboxes which can unintentionally signal vacancy and even be misplaced or misused. Managers can issue time-bound credentials from anywhere without a WiFi connection and easily manage users across departments, properties and locks. Further, admins can transfer lock ownership and monitor activity on properties remotely with audit trails and activity logs.

"Partnering with respected industry leaders like AppFolio and igloo illustrates our commitment to making life easier for hard-working property managers,” said James Barrett, CEO of Tenant Turner. “In today’s competitive market, these professionals need every advantage to succeed. We’re gratified to align with these innovative companies that share our mission to advance real estate and property management through technology."

About Tenant Turner

Tenant Turner’s innovative leasing operations platform effortlessly combines automated scheduling, lead pre-qualification and powerful data insights, transforming the leasing process into a streamlined and efficient experience. Leveraging automation and data-driven insights, Tenant Turner enables real estate professionals to fill vacancies faster and drive sustained growth in the dynamic and competitive real estate market. To learn more about the most award-winning and recommended scheduling software for residential property managers, visit tenantturner.com.