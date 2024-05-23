Stratus Financial and Wayman Aviation Academy Soar Together in Exciting Partnership

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratus Financial and Wayman Aviation Academy have joined forces in a dynamic partnership aimed at empowering aspiring pilots with comprehensive financial solutions. This partnership represents a pivotal moment in propelling aviation dreams into flight-ready realities.

In this collaborative venture, Stratus Financial will harness its specialized knowledge in student pilot financial services to deliver customized financing solutions tailored specifically for Wayman Aviation Academy's students. This strategic alliance stands at the forefront of transforming the aviation landscape, providing unmatched assistance to individuals as they pursue their love for aviation.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Wayman Aviation Academy," said Brandon Martini, COO of Stratus Financial. "By combining our financial expertise with Wayman's renowned pilot training programs, we are empowering aspiring pilots to turn their dreams into reality."

"We are excited to collaborate with Stratus Financial to enhance the educational experience for our students," said Shuya Huang, Vice President of Business Development at Wayman Aviation Academy. "This partnership exemplifies our commitment to providing exceptional opportunities and empowering the next generation of aviation professionals."

This partnership underscores the commitment of both Stratus Financial and Wayman Aviation Academy to provide exceptional resources and support to their clients. Together, they are poised to redefine the aviation landscape and inspire a new generation of pilots.

About Wayman Aviation Academy

Wayman Aviation Academy is a premier flight school in Miami, Florida, specializing in comprehensive pilot training programs. With over three decades of experience, Wayman Aviation Academy is known for its accelerated pilot training, enabling students to achieve their professional pilot licenses in as little as 10 months. For more information, visit Wayman Aviation Academy at https://wayman.edu/.

About Stratus Financial

Established in 2020, Stratus Financial is dedicated to providing student loans and financial services to aspiring student pilots. With a team of FAA-Certified Flight and Ground Instructors, Stratus Financial is committed to supporting pilots at every stage of their journey. Learn more about Stratus Financial at https://stratus.finance/.