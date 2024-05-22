Immunis Partners with Japanese Drug Company Toray to Reverse Sarcopenia

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech developing innovative secretome therapies to address age-related disease and immune dysfunction, obtained a significant strategic milestone in partnering with Toray, a Japanese drug company part of the Toray Group. Founded in 1926, Toray has grown into a highly successful conglomerate known for its commitment to solving pressing global health and environmental challenges. With its production of various advanced material sciences, Toray has diversified expertise in industries including pharmaceuticals, electronics, textiles, and aerospace.

Immunis licensed development and commercial rights to the Japan-commercially-approved drug called TRK-820, an opioid receptor agonist developed initially for the treatment of pruritus or sever itching. Immunis’ formulation of TRK-820 shows pre-clinical benefits for sarcopenia, and may serve as a promising pharmaceutical complement to IMMUNA, Immunis’ human-derived regenerative biologic published to reverse age-related muscle loss, promote muscle growth and function, and enhance metabolism.

Immunis is currently conducting independent validations to measure the efficacy of TRK-820 in reversing sarcopenia and will apply for a Phase 2 clinical trial to assess efficacy in humans. The advantages of adding TRK-820 to Immunis’ portfolio are that it can be taken orally and that it offers a different mechanism of action than IMMUNA to potentially enhance muscle regeneration in humans.

Both Immunis and Toray operate with the mission of advancing human healthcare and enhancing quality of life. Immunis is excited by the opportunities that this partnership can offer, and we hope to successfully address sarcopenia as a united front.

About Immunis Inc.

Immunis is a private biotechnology company developing a novel immunomodulatory secretome product for the various manifestations of age and disease-related immune decline. The investigational product line leverages Immunis’ leading-edge capabilities in secretome technology to deliver a product of all natural, all human immune modulators in their natural relative physiological concentrations. For additional information about Immunis’ Phase 1/2a clinical trial please visit: https://immunisbiomedical.com/clinical-trials/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as applicable. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plans, beliefs, expectations and assumptions, as well as other statements that are not necessarily historical facts. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve risks and uncertainties. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which it is made, and we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This communication also contains market data related to our business and industry which includes projections that are based on several assumptions we believe are reasonable and most significant to the projections as of the date of this communication. If any of our assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may significantly differ from our projections based on these assumptions. This communication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein.