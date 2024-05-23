Family Office Executive Search Firm, Stryde Search, Forms Partnership with RTS Global Partners in Dubai

NEW YORK & LONDON & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stryde Search, an executive search firm retained by many family offices in the US, UK and Europe, is proud to announce it has formed a strategic partnership with RTS Global Partners, a leading family office advisory firm, with headquarters in Dubai-UAE.

This partnership immediately unites Stryde Search’s robust network of family office clients and candidates in the United States, London and Europe with RTS Global Partners’ network of family businesses and UHNWIs in Africa, Middle East and Asia. RTS Global Partners’ 22 year history in this region working with 206 multi-generational wealthy families is a great asset to Stryde Search as they expand into new geographies.

Built on shared values of trust, integrity and honesty, this partnership focuses on the importance of talent and connecting people in order to effectively preserve and grow wealth for future generations.

“As family offices grow globally and adapt to changing geoeconomics, it’s increasingly important for us to be a partner to our clients in multiple geographies. Our partnership with RTS Global Partners enables us to offer our clients expert advice, talent resources and a personalized service to family offices and family businesses in the MENA and SE Asia regions.” – Katherine Travell, Partner, Stryde Search

This partnership will also provide Stryde Search access to new resources and technologies through Verchool, a private B2B community technology platform, that recently launched the new Family Office Zone, connecting families from 18 countries in a virtual world.

“We are delighted with this strategic partnership with Stryde Search as we connect our global offices in US, UK and UAE, and expand client networks in over 30 countries. RTS Global Partners and the Family Office Zone can now exclusively support clients with global executive search services, backed with a solid track record in the Family Office space.” – Reg Athwal, Founder & Executive Director, RTS Global Partners

About Stryde Search

Stryde Search partners with dynamic entrepreneurs, influential families and their family offices to deliver aligned talent and resources throughout their ecosystem. The global search firm is dedicated to providing exclusive, high-touch, and personalized services to clients.

About RTS Global Partners

RTS Global Partners is a private family office and family business advisory firm, supporting 206 clients in 25 countries across the AMEA region. RTS delivers uniquely blended Advisory, Education, Investment and Technology integrated solutions. RTS is family owned and part of TAO Legacy Holdings, and lead investors in Verchool Holdings and the Family Office Zone.