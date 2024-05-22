Shopsense AI Activates Retail Media Advertising with Magnite Across Launch Partner Paramount Global

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shopsense AI announced today that it is partnering with Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, to launch programmatic advertising across its retail media platform. TV shows, movies, sports, and live events have inspired shopping journeys for decades. Now, broadcasters leveraging Shopsense’s frictionless second-screen shopping experience will be able to incorporate programmatic advertising from brands looking to connect with consumers right at the point of purchase.

“Building out our retail capabilities with Shopsense was a natural partnership, as we are constantly looking for ways to super serve our viewers and advertisers,” said Leo O’Connor, SVP Advertising at Paramount Global. “We’ve known that our content inspires the shopping journey for our viewers, and it was important to us to simplify the path to purchase by building content curated storefronts. Making our stores accessible programmatically is essential because we always look for ways to simplify buying with us.”

As brand and performance buying teams make strides in becoming more coordinated, they’re looking to their supply partners to construct media plans that address their full funnel. TV broadcasters leveraging Shopsense’s retail media platform are maximizing exposure, consideration, and likelihood to convert for their sponsors by capturing their viewers’ focused attention through both the TV glass and their second-screen. The programmatic availability of retail media storefronts makes it easier for brand and performance buyers to coordinate their planning, activation, and measurement across their preferred DSPs.

“Brands want the opportunity to speak to consumers while they're shopping in the aisle. Retail media to date has delivered strong performance but comes with frustrating limitations – non-standard formats combined with limited DSP and measurement selection,” said Bryan Quinn, President & Co-Founder of Shopsense AI. “Shopsense flips the script by making it easy for brands to leverage their preferred programmatic advertising playbooks while connecting with consumers alongside their shopping journey. Magnite is the ideal launch partner because their flexible technology and industry leading demand-side partnerships allow us to quickly begin working with advertisers and retail media agencies using their preferred DSPs and measurement providers using IAB-standard display ads and in-store video retail media placements.”

“With U.S. retail media budgets poised to double to more than $100 billion in the next three years, we’re thrilled to partner with Shopsense AI,” said Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer at Magnite. “The opportunity to bring buyers to the point of sale using our suite of industry-leading targeting and measurement capabilities makes it easy for buyers who have historically struggled with the lack of standards in most retail media opportunities.”

About Shopsense AI

Shopsense AI unlocks new revenues for media companies like linear and streaming TV platforms by making their original content instantly shoppable within their own e-commerce sites and mobile apps. The patent-pending, enterprise SaaS solution allows consumers to easily find and purchase AI-curated collections of clothing, home goods, sports gear and other products inspired by what they see on their favorite shows, movies, sports events and livestream broadcasts. Offering a low-lift, no-SDK integration, the Shopsense platform allows publishers to quickly activate second-screen shopping experiences that keep their viewers within their own content and commerce ecosystem, driving revenue, engagement and loyalty.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile-high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

