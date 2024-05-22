Soracom Joins the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) today announced that a world leader in cellular IoT connectivity, Soracom, has joined as a member. The AECC is a non-profit consortium of cross-industry players working to drive best practices for the convergence of vehicle, computing, and networking technologies.

As a member of the Consortium, Soracom will collaborate with AECC members to evaluate the work being done by mobile network operators, automotive manufacturers, communication companies, cloud players and other related technology standards bodies and technology communities to ensure that new technologies and standards will meet the future needs of connected vehicles. Soracom’s expertise in IoT connectivity will help the AECC to ensure that technologies remain connected with the most consistent and efficient solutions for every instance.

“Connected vehicle services, such as intelligent driving and high-definition mapping, will require secure and reliable connectivity to connect to the cloud. As an AECC member, Soracom will work with the organization’s global member base to identify a next-generation solution for vehicles to securely connect with their cloud backend to support high-volume data and intelligent services," said Kenta Yasukawa, CTO and Co-founder, Soracom. Additionally, at the April AECC All Member meeting, he concluded his presentation by saying: “We will conduct a proof of concept of an authentication and secure channel for connected cars using GSMA specification SGP22/32 embedded universal integrated circuit card (eUICC) with AECC members Toyota and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation (CTC), and share the results.”

The AECC accelerates the development of connected vehicle best practices and new use cases by sharing relevant findings, requirements and technology solutions with industry standards organizations. The AECC’s vision is to create a new era where connected vehicles use high-volume data and AI to help improve safety, sustainability, reliability and the driving experience.

"We're very pleased to welcome Soracom to the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium,” said the AECC Board of Directors in a joint statement. "Soracom’s technology and experience make them invaluable collaborators for AECC as we work together on solutions for the next generation of connected vehicles."

About Soracom

Soracom is a technology partner to more than 20,000 startups, SMBs and enterprises, connecting more than 6 million IoT devices globally. Soracom offers robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to any cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.soracom.io.

About the AECC

The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) is an association of cross-industry, global leaders working to explore the rapidly evolving and significant data and communications needs involved in instrumenting billions of vehicles worldwide. The AECC’s goal is to find more efficient ways to support distributed computing and infrastructure network architectures to support the high-volume data needed for intelligent vehicle services. The AECC’s members are key players in the automotive, high-speed mobile network, edge computing, wireless technology, distributed computing and artificial intelligence markets. For more information about the AECC and its membership benefits, please visit https://aecc.org/.