PowerWash.com Announces Live Drone and Bot Power Washing Demonstration in Fort Worth

When: Friday, May 24th from 11:45 am to 1:00 pm

Where: PowerWash.com’s Headquarters at 2313 Cold Springs Road, Ft. Worth, TX, 76106.

What: Live demonstration of drones and bots power washing outdoor buildings and surfaces.

Why: Drones and bots are revolutionizing many industries by enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and safety. In agriculture, drones monitor crop health and optimize pesticide use. In manufacturing, bots streamline production processes, improve precision, and increase output. Using next-generation power washing drone and bot technology, it’s now possible to clean outdoor surfaces and structures while enhancing safety, increasing efficiency and coverage, and enable cleaning of hard-to-reach areas while significantly lowering operational costs.

Who: Fort Worth-based PowerWash.com, an industry leader in commercial pressure washing solutions for over half a century, will be hosting the live event.

Who Should Attend: Contract cleaning professionals and media.