DIMERx Secures Global Rights to a Novel Amino Acid Prodrug Dimer Developed at Massachusetts General Hospital

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DIMERx, Inc., an advance-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that it has secured rights from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) for a novel amino acid dimer to be developed for two rare disease indications in the U.S. and as a proprietary medical food for ex-U.S. markets. This exclusive patent license agreement marks a pivotal step in harnessing the therapeutic potential of amino acids as drugs. Through this strategic collaboration, DIMERx aims to challenge treatment paradigms across multiple health conditions.

The dimer, developed and patented by Maurizio Fava, M.D., Chair of Psychiatry at MGH, and by Xudong Huang, Ph.D., Co-Director of the Neurochemistry Lab of the MGH Department of Psychiatry, presents vast therapeutical potential and the company is excited to bring the groundbreaking molecule to patients. “ I am delighted that DIMERx and MGH have entered into this agreement,” stated Dr. Fava. “ DIMERx has been on the forefront of harnessing therapeutic potential of compounds with covalent bonds through dimerization. The company has a strong scientific foundation within the small molecule modality and has visionary leadership. DIMERx is the right partner, and we are looking forward to advancing the dimer from paper to patients.”

Co-founders Nikhilesh Singh, M.Pharm., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Gregory Beyer, Chief Financial Officer of DIMERx, expressed enthusiasm about the transformative potential of the compound. Dr. Singh stated, “ This significant milestone marks a pivotal moment for DIMERx, and we are incredibly grateful to Dr. Fava for the opportunity to collaborate with him and one of the premier research institutes in the world.”

About DIMERx, Inc.

DIMERx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of a novel platform of first-in-class dimer therapeutics. The company’s lead asset, DMX-101, has demonstrated safety, tolerability, and effectiveness in controlling abdominal pain and GI motility in a Phase 2 study. DIMERx is currently evaluating financing options that align with the company’s vision of establishing itself as a transformative drug company within the small molecule dimer space.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” which reflect our current views and expectations with respect to future outcomes or events. When used in this press release, the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Because these statements are based on current estimates and assumptions, they are inherently subject to risks that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the facts that we are substantially dependent on our ability to successfully develop and commercialize our products; the commercial adoption of our products and any other product candidates we develop will depend on the degree of their market acceptance; we have only limited assets and will need to raise additional capital before we can expect to generate revenue or become profitable; and we have never generated any revenue and may never be profitable. Forward-looking statements in this presentation apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.