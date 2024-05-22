REtokens Contracts to Tokenize $30 Million in Real Estate Assets Via Polymesh

ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REtokens, the company tokenizing real estate assets to transform traditional property investment by unlocking liquidity and broadening access to a global pool of investors, today announced that it has contracted and is in the process of tokenizing $30M USD in real estate assets via Polymesh.

These are the first real estate ownership projects on the REtokens website that accredited buyers can invest in, providing a new opportunity for investors to gain exposure to commercial real estate.

Polymesh is an institutional–grade permissioned blockchain built specifically for regulated assets, including real estate. It streamlines antiquated processes and opens the door to new financial instruments by solving challenges around governance, identity, compliance, confidentiality, and settlement.

REtokens’ innovative approach to real estate investment enables asset owners and syndicators to fractionalize ownership into digital shares, increasing investment accessibility and facilitating faster, more transparent transactions. Tokenization also paves the way for more assets to be traded on secondary marketplaces, enhancing liquidity for investors and enabling easier entry and exit. As the real estate market evolves, embracing tokenization not only maximizes asset value but also positions assets to capitalize on future growth opportunities in a digitized economy.

In searching for a blockchain, REtokens chose Polymesh due to its features and specificity. Tokens can be configured at the blockchain layer, simplifying the tokenization process and eliminating the need to integrate third-party smart contracts. Additionally, Polymesh is a public permissioned blockchain, with regulated node operators and a settlement engine that reduces counterparty risk, facilitates better compliance, and prevents participation of restricted or sanctioned parties.

The current real estate assets that are being tokenized include an apartment building, a townhouse project, and a multi-family fund. These assets are all located in the USA. This diverse array of real estate showcases the versatility and enormous potential of the platform.

“REtokens represents the future of real estate investment both for asset owners and investors,” said Tyler Vinson, CEO and Founder of REtokens. “Polymesh is the perfect layer one blockchain to ensure we’re bringing this to the public safely and securely.”

“We are proud to work with REtokens to bring tokenized real estate to the world,” said Graeme Moore, Head of Tokenization at the Polymesh Association. “This is just the beginning of our exciting relationship and we look forward to REtokens’ growing asset list and continued success.”

WHY REAL ESTATE TOKENIZATION?

Real estate tokenization streamlines property transactions by using blockchain to digitize assets and fractionalize ownership, significantly reducing costs, speeding up processes, and simplifying the experience for all parties involved. This innovative approach not only enhances liquidity and investment diversification but also marks a paradigm shift towards more accessible and efficient finance and investment in the real estate sector.

Tokenization transforms the traditional real estate landscape by allowing seamless buying and selling of properties through tokens, ensuring transactions are secure and transparent. As we embrace rapid technological advancements, real estate tokenization is set to revolutionize the industry by making investment opportunities more accessible and democratizing the process, propelling the industry into a dynamic future.

About Polymesh Association

The Polymesh Association is a not-for-profit dedicated to the growth of the Polymesh ecosystem through Polymesh and Polymesh Private. Polymesh is a leading public permissioned blockchain purpose-built for real world assets that streamlines capital markets and opens the door to new financial products. Polymesh Private is a private permissioned instance of Polymesh that can be deployed by enterprises.

Visit polymesh.network to learn more

Contact at Polymesh Association: Graeme Moore - graeme@polymesh.network

About REtokens

REtokens is a full-service real estate tokenization and digital strategy company. In Q1 2024, REtokens launched its proprietary software platform, guiding real estate sponsors from strategic planning and asset tokenization to liquidity pathways for sponsors and investors. With decades of real estate investment experience, REtokens offers a user experience tailored to real estate investors, addressing the limitations of traditional real estate liquidity.

Visit REtokens.com to learn more