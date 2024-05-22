Tutor Perini Building Corp. Awarded $228.6 Million Terminal Connectors Project at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Tutor Perini Building Corp., has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $228.6 million by the Broward County Board of County Commissioners for the Terminal Connectors Project at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). The scope of work includes construction of enclosed post-security walkways between Terminals 1 and 2 and Terminals 2 and 3. The project also includes modifications to existing terminals, such as enhanced security checkpoints, an upgraded bag hall, an expanded passenger gate-area hold room, and more retail concessions.

Work is commencing in the second quarter of 2024 and substantial completion is anticipated in the third quarter of 2027. The contract value will be included in the Company’s backlog beginning in the second quarter of 2024.

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget, while adhering to strict quality control measures. We offer general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, including planning and scheduling of manpower, equipment, materials and subcontractors required for a project. We also offer self-performed construction services including site work, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC).