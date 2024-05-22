AM Best TV Presents ‘Emerging Insurance Asset Investment Risks and Opportunities’

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the third installment of AM Best's four-part cross-media series on asset management, insurance and investment professionals speak about how real estate, hedge funds, private equity, stocks and credit instruments create many opportunities for investment managers. Watch now.

Tune in to hear from these industry leaders:

Mark Silverstein, chief investment officer, Sompo

Leena Punjabi, chief investment officer, F&G Annuities & Life

Jason Hopper, associate director, Industry Research and Analytics, AM Best

This episode is part of AM Best’s four-part cross-media series, “ How Insurance Asset Managers Are Negotiating the New Investment Environment,” where insurance investment experts offer their perspective on the investment outlook and review the major issues shaping today’s insurance investment environment.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2024 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.