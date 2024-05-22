Tivic Health Partners with the Feinstein Institutes to Advance its Patent-pending, Non-Invasive Cervical Vagus Nerve Stimulation; Begins Optimization of ncVNS for use in Clinical Indications

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (“Tivic Health”, Nasdaq: TIVC), a health tech company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, announced today it has initiated the second phase of its clinical work to advance its novel non-invasive cervical vagus nerve stimulation (“ncVNS”). The company has entered into a collaboration agreement with The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health to optimize its ncVNS device therapy for use in specific clinical indications.

Tivic Health will conduct a second 20-person clinical trial in collaboration with Theodoros Zanos, Ph.D., Associate Professor in the Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine and Head of the Neural and Data Science Lab at the Feinstein Institutes. Physiological measurements will be used to identify optimal device specifications, including refining electrode positioning and key electrical waveform parameters utilized in its successful Phase 1 study.

“Our recently released ncVNS results demonstrated a large clinically important change in biomarkers for the brain, heart, and autonomic nervous system,” says Blake Gurfein, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Tivic Health. “This next phase of the research will build upon those results to tailor the therapy to specific clinical indications and accelerate our product development.”

Through its successful Phase 1 study, Tivic Health demonstrated a novel ncVNS approach that management believes could have clinical utility in several patient populations, including those with epilepsy, post-traumatic stress disorder, and ischemic stroke, among others.

Background:

VNS is a growing market that is part of the $8.3B neurostimulation market, which has a projected CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 through 2032, according to Global Market Insights. The vagus nerve is the longest autonomic nerve in the body. The vagus nerve regulates many organ systems associated with chronic disease, and thus modulating activity in this nerve pathway is of significant interest in the medical industry. VNS is currently indicated for treatment-resistant epilepsy and depression, cluster headache, migraine headache, and stroke rehabilitation, and it is being studied for other neurological, cardiac, and immune conditions. However, many of the applications of VNS rely on surgical implants.

Tivic Health, with collaborators such as The Feinstein Institute for Bioelectronic Medicine, hopes to lead the way to meaningful improvement in how VNS devices can more precisely target and modulate vagus nerve activity to achieve intended biological and clinical outcomes, with non-invasive or minimally invasive devices.

About Tivic Health

Tivic Health is a commercial health tech company advancing the field of bioelectronic medicine. Tivic Health’s patented technology platform leverages stimulation on the trigeminal, sympathetic, and vagus nerve structures. Tivic Health’s non-invasive and targeted approach to the treatment of inflammatory chronic health conditions gives consumers and providers drug-free therapeutic solutions with high safety profiles, low risk, and broad applications. Tivic Health’s first commercial product ClearUP is an FDA approved, award-winning, handheld bioelectronic sinus device. ClearUP is clinically proven, doctor-recommended, and is available through online retailers and commercial distributors. For more information visit http://tivichealth.com @TivicHealth

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Tivic Health Systems, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: statements regarding the future development and/or effectiveness of ncVNS treatment; Tivic Health’s ability to develop and commercialize products arising out of the ncVNS treatment; Tivic Health’s plans to seek regulatory approval for such clinical products; Tivic Health’s plans for developing an ncVNS treatment, including in the epilepsy, post-traumatic stress disorder, and/or ischemic stroke space; expected clinical utility, including which patient populations may be pursued; market and other conditions; supply chain constraints; macroeconomic factors, including inflation; and unexpected costs, charges or expenses that reduce Tivic Health’s capital resources. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Tivic Health’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Tivic Health’s filings with the SEC, including, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024, under the heading “Risk Factors”; as well as the company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Tivic Health Systems, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.