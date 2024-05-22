SiMa.ai, Lanner, and AWL Collaborate to Accelerate Smart Retail at the Edge

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiMa.ai, the software centric, embedded edge machine learning system-on-chip company, today announced a collaboration with Lanner, a leading provider of industrial computing appliances, and AWL, an AI software company specializing in video analytics. The partnership will deliver high-performance edge AI solutions optimized for industry sectors like manufacturing, retail, and transportation.

The integrated solution combines Lanner's Edge AI appliance EAI-I730 and LEC-2290 with the SiMa.ai Machine Learning System on Chip (MLSoC) PCIe Card platform and Palette™ Edgematic software, along with AWL's AI-based video analytics software. This enables customers to rapidly deploy AI inferencing at the edge with industry-leading performance and provides real-time multi camera video analytics to interpret ingested frames on the fly. Each SiMa.ai PCIe card delivers up to 50 TOPS performance. LEC-2290 takes one PCIe card whereas EAI-1730 can incorporate up to 4 PCIe cards.

"SiMa.ai Palette Software and MLSoC empowers customers across multiple verticals, such as manufacturing, retail, aerospace, defense, and healthcare, to deploy high performance AI applications at the edge," said Elizabeth Samara Rubio, Chief Business Officer at SiMa.ai. "The partnership with Lanner and AWL allows us to deliver a joint AI solution offering making it easier for customers to scale embedded AI applications at the edge for retail and manufacturing use cases."

“SiMa.ai is the clear leader in bringing computer vision intelligence to any device in the edge market through its remarkable fusion of hardware and software innovation,” said Maulik Upala, Director of AI Practice at Lanner Electronics. “In supporting the industry’s widest range of ML models and ML frameworks for computer vision, SiMa.ai ensures our customers can focus on rapid innovation versus implementation.”

“Our collaboration with SiMa.ai enables our customers to deploy real-time, high-performance, accurate retail analytics, enabling them to simultaneously reduce both cost and power-consumption," said Yasuhiro Tsuchida, CTO of AWL. “The ability to accelerate complete workload pipelines in the SiMa MLSoC, as opposed to ML acceleration only, enables us to provide differentiated, highly performant and optimized solutions for retail environments that are sensitive to cost and power overheads.”

SiMa.ai delivers one platform for all edge AI that scales with customers as their AI/ML journey evolves, from computer vision, to transformers to multimodal generative AI. The SiMa.ai MLSoC enables full pipeline deployment of complete real-world workloads as a standalone edge-based system, with high-performance and power efficiency. SiMa.ai’s MLSoC works seamlessly with Palette Software to empower customers across multiple verticals such as industrial manufacturing, retail, aerospace, defense, agriculture, and healthcare, with increased compute capabilities, while maximizing efficiency by delivering the highest frames per second per watt (FPS/W) performance in the edge AI/ML market.

SiMa.ai and Lanner are co-exhibiting at the Embedded Vision Summit May 21-23rd in Santa Clara, CA. Come by booth 320 to see the joint smart retail solution available to customers today. To learn more about SiMa.ai’s Partner Program, visit https://sima.ai/partners/.

SiMa.ai Resources

About SiMa.ai

SiMa.ai is the software-centric, embedded edge machine learning system-on-chip (MLSoC) company. SiMa.ai’s hardware to software stack flexibly adjusts to any framework, network, model, sensor or modality all in one platform. Edge ML applications that run completely on the SiMa.ai MLSoC see a tenfold increase in performance and energy efficiency, bringing higher fidelity intelligence to ML use cases spanning computer vision to generative AI, in minutes. With SiMa.ai, customers unlock new paths to revenue and significant cost savings to innovate at the edge across industrial manufacturing, retail, aerospace, defense, agriculture and healthcare. SiMa.ai was founded in 2018, has raised $270M and is backed by Fidelity Management & Research Company, Maverick Capital, Point72, MSD Partners, VentureTech Alliance and more.

© Copyright 2024 SiMa Technologies, Inc. SiMa.ai logo and other designated brands included herein are trademarks in the United States and other countries.

About Lanner Inc.

Lanner is a leading provider of network appliances and solutions, delivering cutting-edge technologies for telecommunications, enterprise, and industrial applications. With a commitment to innovation, Lanner empowers businesses to build robust and efficient network infrastructure. www.lannerinc.com.

About AWL

A certified startup company from Hokkaido University that has a number of achievements in utilizing and introducing IoT, mainly in the smart retail industry, using cutting-edge AI (artificial intelligence) video analysis technology. Our proprietary AI technology supplements the human eye and visualizes people and real spaces in real time at any site.

For more information about AWL, please visit https://awl.co.jp/