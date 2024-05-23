Patterson Veterinary Keeps Pets (And Pet Owners) Happy With Improved Client Experience

LOVELAND, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Patterson Veterinary Supply, Inc., the companion animal business of Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO), announced the addition of Weave (NYSE: WEAV) and its full suite of client engagement features to its product offering portfolio.

Weave, a leading all-in-one software platform for small- and medium-sized human and animal healthcare practices, provides automated staff and client interactions and experiences, from marketing and scheduling communications to appointment reminders and payment capabilities, all in a variety of user-friendly platforms.

“We believe Weave will provide tremendous value for our customers, as both Patterson Veterinary and Weave understand the critical nature of efficiency-driven technology solutions in the companion animal market,” said Christal Hahn, director of commercial software development with Patterson Veterinary.

Weave integrations enable veterinary clinics to automate more tasks, improve data accuracy and provide seamless care to clients. The platform utilizes VoIP phone systems to unlock powerful Weave features like Call Pop, Missed Call Texts, Practice Analytics and more.

“We are committed to providing unparalleled support and innovative solutions to veterinary practices,” said Marcus Bertilson, chief operating officer of Weave. “Our experience platform combined with Patterson Veterinary practice management software and related solutions give veterinary practices everything they need to grow their practice and elevate client experiences.”

To learn more about Weave for veterinary practices, visit pattersonvet.com/weave.

About Patterson Veterinary

Patterson Veterinary, a subsidiary of Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO), connects animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain are equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support. Learn more: www.pattersonveterinary.com.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with, and engage customers to grow their business. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management, and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/.