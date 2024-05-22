Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin Receives Notice of Intent to Award New Region 5 Contract

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) announced today that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) intends to make an award for the purchase of services in its Geographic Service Region 5 to Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin.

The go-live date is expected to be January 1, 2025, and the contract is expected to have a duration of two years, with an option for three, two-year extensions. Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin will offer the program benefits under the brand name, My Choice Wisconsin, and currently serves approximately 5,600 members in both the Family Care and Family Care Partnership program. Wisconsin currently has approximately 55,000 total members enrolled in the Family Care and Family Care Partnership program.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit MolinaHealthcare.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding DHS’s intention to make an award for the purchase of services in the Family Care and Family Care Partnership Program to Molina Healthcare of Wisconsin. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, without limitation, a successful protest or legal action, the failure to conclude the contract negotiation process, or a delay in the start date for the contract. Given these risks and uncertainties, Molina cannot give assurances that its forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Information regarding the risk factors to which the Company is subject is provided in greater detail in its periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. These reports can be accessed under the investor relations tab of the Company’s website or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov.