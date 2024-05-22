Lee Health Selects Evolv Technology For Weapons Detection

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leading security technology company pioneering AI-based screening to create safer experiences, today announced its partnership with Lee Health, one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Florida. Lee Health uses Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv Express® screening solution at the entrances to three of its emergency departments, with plans to install Evolv Express systems at three additional locations.

Evolv Express uses powerful sensor technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at exceptional volume and speed. With the recent Evolv Express 7.0 software update, users experience enhancements to the detection algorithm designed to reduce false alarms and a more intuitive interface. The system allows people to walk through without having to always stop to open bags or empty pockets. The technology can tell the difference between certain threats and many everyday metal items people carry with them, allowing for a smoother entry at a place like a hospital’s emergency department, where speed is critical.

Lee Health has installed Evolv Express at the emergency department entrances to Lee Health Memorial Hospital, Lee Health Gulf Coast Medical Center, and Lee Health Cape Coral Hospital. It plans to install three more systems at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida and Health Park Medical Center. With an increase in violence towards staff at hospitals around the country, as well as multiple incidents of gun violence at hospitals in the U.S. in the first half of 2023, Lee Health joins other health facilities turning to Evolv to add to their layered security approach.

“We are acutely aware of escalating violence in healthcare settings, and unfortunately, we have had our own instances where weapons have made it inside our buildings,” said Robert Sherwood, Lee Health’s director of public safety technology and community-based care. “In the short time we’ve been using Evolv Express, we’ve already seen success. The systems have identified firearms and knives that otherwise would have been brought inside our hospitals.”

Evolv has partnered with more than 350 hospitals across the country, screening more than 600,000 hospital visitors every day.

“Hospitals and other healthcare facilities are places of healing, and no one in those buildings should feel threatened in any way,” said Jason Grellner, vice president of healthcare for Evolv Technology. “Evolv is proud to be a part of the security posture at Lee Health, helping to contribute to a feeling of safety for patients, staff, and visitors.”

