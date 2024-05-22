Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashes into Summer

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles, Southern California's most thrilling water park, opens for the season on May 25, 2024. (Photo: Business Wire)

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles splashes into summer with something for all ages from thrilling speed slides and relaxing water attractions to family splash areas and premium cabanas.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles splashes into summer with something for all ages from thrilling speed slides and relaxing water attractions to family splash areas and premium cabanas.

VALENCIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Southern California’s most thrilling water park, is making waves this summer with over 25 unique slides and attractions for the entire family. The water park season kicks off for Memorial Day weekend Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27, and daily beginning June 1.

“Hurricane Harbor continues to be the perfect summer spot for thrill-seekers and water-lovers alike with attractions for all ages,” stated Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Park President, Jeff Harris. “Guests of all ages can keep cool all summer long with unlimited fun for the entire family including a wide variety of water adventures, relaxing cabanas and seating areas, and so much more. We’re excited for the thrilling summer season ahead,” he added.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor attractions feature splashing thrills for everyone including:

Adrenaline Seekers – Among the park’s most thrilling attractions is Bonzai Pipelines which features a unique launching capsule system where the floor drops out beneath riders, sending them free-falling 40 miles-per-hour down the 75-foot tall slide. Another favorite among guests is Black Snake Summit, a 75-foot-tall tower featuring five different speed water slides;

– Among the park’s most thrilling attractions is Bonzai Pipelines which features a unique launching capsule system where the floor drops out beneath riders, sending them free-falling 40 miles-per-hour down the 75-foot tall slide. Another favorite among guests is Black Snake Summit, a 75-foot-tall tower featuring five different speed water slides; Family Adventures – For water lovers of all ages, Lost Temple Rapids provides a mild, yet exhilarating adventure through 560-feet of pure whitewater rafting bliss. Take a break from the thrilling speed slides with a mellow float around The River Cruise lazy river;

– For water lovers of all ages, Lost Temple Rapids provides a mild, yet exhilarating adventure through 560-feet of pure whitewater rafting bliss. Take a break from the thrilling speed slides with a mellow float around The River Cruise lazy river; Thrill Seekers in Training – The interactive and refreshing Splash Island keeps the entire family cool with smaller-scale water slides, rain curtains and splashing effects. Nearby, Castaway Cove features secluded tide pools and splash areas, specially designed for kids under 54-inches;

– The interactive and refreshing Splash Island keeps the entire family cool with smaller-scale water slides, rain curtains and splashing effects. Nearby, Castaway Cove features secluded tide pools and splash areas, specially designed for kids under 54-inches; Relaxing Cabanas – For relaxation and privacy, Cabana Cove is a sprawling oasis featuring private rental cabanas, Biminis and loungers. More premium rentals include food and beverage wait service and free tube rentals; and

– For relaxation and privacy, Cabana Cove is a sprawling oasis featuring private rental cabanas, Biminis and loungers. More premium rentals include food and beverage wait service and free tube rentals; and Food & Beverage Offerings – Indulge in tasty favorites like teriyaki chicken sandwiches, pizza and garlic knots, and more or satisfy your sweet tooth with a delicious funnel cake. Enjoy the flavors of a tropical paradise with specialty drinks and cocktails.

Opening later this summer, guests can elevate their relaxation experience with our new double-deck cabanas that offer a combination of luxury and comfort. Located near the Forgotten Sea Wave Pool, these new upper and lower deck cabanas will feature a more premium experience with a branded welcome package, concierge service for food and drinks, private storage and premium lounge seating.

For more information regarding Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, including park operating days and hours, please visit sixflags.com/hurricaneharborla.

Six Flags Season Passes

The Six Flags Memorial Day Season Pass Sale is happening now! For a limited time, receive a free upgrade to a Platinum Pass when you buy Gold and a free upgrade to a Diamond Pass when you buy Platinum. Enjoy thrills all season with visits to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags Magic Mountain, plus parking, in-park discounts and more. Plus, when you buy a Pass during the sale you’ll also receive a bonus discount offer to purchase four friend tickets for only $29.99 valid through September 2, 2024. Visit sixflags.com/magicmountain for details.

Six Flags Jobs

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor are currently hiring all positions for the summer and fall seasons, including lifeguards, maintenance mechanics, entertainment actors and technicians, ride operations and more. Team Members receive in-park discounts, rewards and recognitions, exclusive Team Member events and more. Applicants, age 14 and older, can apply online at careers.sixflags.com.

About Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Southern California’s most thrilling water park located next door to Six Flags Magic Mountain, features over 1.5 million gallons of water in a tropically themed paradise. Enjoy two of the tallest full-enclosed speed slides on the West Coast, a relaxing 1,300-foot river cruise, a wave pool, an interactive lagoon and two children’s splash and play areas. The park operates seasonally May – September. Visit sixflags.com/hurricaneharborla for more details.

About Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags Magic Mountain, known as the Thrill Capital of the World, boasts 20 world-class roller coasters—more than any other theme park on the planet—including roller coaster icons like Twisted Colossus, Tatsu, Goliath, Full Throttle, and X2. Thrill seekers of all ages can enjoy various events and entertainment plus over 100 games and attractions. For more information, visit sixflags.com/magicmountain or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn. #ThrillCapitaloftheWorld

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 63 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit sixflags.com.