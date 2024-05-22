Waterman Interests, LLC and HPS Investment Partners Announce Strategic Relationship for Redevelopment of 850 Third Avenue

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waterman Interests, LLC, a privately-held commercial real estate investment and operating company (Waterman), and HPS Investment Partners (HPS) have entered into a strategic relationship for the redevelopment of 850 Third Avenue, a 605,000 square foot, 21 floor office building in Manhattan.

Built in 1961 and designed by Emery Roth Architects, 850 Third Avenue currently offers the largest block of available space in Midtown East -- more than 400,000 square feet -- and will receive a substantial capital investment to redevelop the building into a compelling headquarters building. 850 Third was one of the first two buildings to receive approval for participation in the New York City Economic Development Corporation’s M-Core program. M-Core provides owners of commercial office buildings with a range of tax benefits to support transformative renovations of office buildings located in Manhattan south of 59th Street to create new, high-quality, amenity-rich office space.

“We look forward to our partnership with Waterman Interests and utilizing their expertise and track record to redevelop 850 Third Avenue and deliver the building into a market that is experiencing momentum from large tenants seeking office owners with exceptionally strong balance sheets and management teams,” said Joseph Tansey of HPS. “Previous Waterman-led redevelopments, including Lever House and 400 Park Avenue, and their management team’s experience over three decades in New York City, influenced our thinking about what we can achieve with this well-located Manhattan building.”

“With 850 Third we have an extraordinary opportunity to reintroduce the property as a sought-after address,” said Simon Wasserberger, Managing Director at Waterman. “Execution of a thoughtful and comprehensive capital redevelopment program, in tandem with the M-Core award allows us to deliver the preeminent office building on Third Avenue, specifically designed for large tenants who demand exceptional building infrastructure, amenities, and identity.”

About Waterman Interests

Waterman Interests, LLC is a privately-held and self-managed real estate investment and operating company specializing in the acquisition, leasing, financing, management, and development of office and retail properties in New York City. The company was established in 2007, is headquartered in midtown Manhattan, and currently owns or operates Lever House, 400 Park Avenue, 444 Madison Avenue, 850 Third Avenue, the Paragon Building, and the Blanchard Building in Long Island City.

About HPS Investment Partners

HPS Investment Partners is a leading global investment firm that seeks to provide creative capital solutions and generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our clients. We manage various strategies across the capital structure, including privately negotiated senior debt; privately negotiated junior capital solutions in debt, preferred and equity formats; liquid credit including syndicated leveraged loans, collateralized loan obligations and high yield bonds; asset-based finance and real estate. The scale and breadth of our platform offers the flexibility to invest in companies large and small, through standard or customized solutions. At our core, we share a common thread of intellectual rigor and discipline that enables us to create value for our clients, who have entrusted us with approximately $112 billion of assets under management as of March 2024.