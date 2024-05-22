AECOM to provide design and engineering services for the Clarkson Water Resource Recovery Facility in Ontario

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has been selected by the Regional Municipality of Peel (Peel Region) to provide design and engineering services for the expansion of the Clarkson Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) in Ontario’s Peel Region. AECOM will be responsible for the design and implementation of the expansion, providing increased capacity and flexibility to accommodate the growing population within the Greater Toronto Area.

“As we extend our client relationship with the Peel Region, we’re excited to leverage a continuously strengthening bench of water sector expertise,” said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM’s global Water business. “As the number one Water design practice as recently ranked by Engineering-News Record, we look forward to bringing our extensive experience borne from an unrivaled portfolio of some of the world’s most complex wastewater projects to bear on the WRRF, which is expected to provide long-lasting positive impacts on residents.”

This will be the third major expansion of the Clarkson WRRF facility and the next stage to bring its capacity to 500 MLD by 2029. AECOM also served as the original designers of the Clarkson WRRF Phase I and II expansions, where its digital capabilities were instrumental in expanding the facility’s SCADA system for automated process control, enabling the client to optimize their operations throughout the entire 20+ year lifecycle.

In addition to the expansion, Phase III will include a new standby power energy center to protect the critical infrastructure of the plant and help maintain treatment during power outages. The design will also feature innovative solutions to support state-of-the-art treatment, including enhanced biological phosphorus removal to reduce chemical use and measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy efficiency. These initiatives will support Peel Region’s Energy Policy, which aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions at their WRRFs by 2050.

“We are honored to be selected to help realize this critical expansion — the latest of many transformational projects our teams are delivering across the Greater Toronto Area,” said Richard Barrett, chief executive of AECOM’s Canada region. “Having successfully designed prior expansions to this major facility, our teams possess a unique technical understanding of the project and a deep familiarity with the region’s objectives as it seeks to meet the needs of a growing population.”

Other work AECOM is currently delivering for Peel Region includes the Clarkson Cogeneration Expansion, which utilizes waste methane produced in the treatment process to create green electricity, and multiple projects supporting drinking water treatment at the Arthur P. Kennedy and Lorne Park water treatment plants.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $14.4 billion in fiscal year 2023. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; potential government shutdowns or other funding circumstances that may cause governmental agencies to modify, curtail or terminate our contracts; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations that run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; potential high leverage and inability to service our debt and guarantees; ability to continue payment of dividends; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries, including tariffs, geopolitical events, and conflicts; currency exchange rate and interest fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; managing pension costs; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the benefits and costs of the sale of our Management Services and self-perform at-risk civil infrastructure, power construction and oil and gas businesses, including the risk that any purchase adjustments from those transactions could be unfavorable and result in any future proceeds owed to us as part of the transactions could be lower than we expect; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.