Sinaptica Therapeutics Selected for StartUp Health’s Alzheimer’s Moonshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sinaptica Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage company leading the development of a new class of personalized neuromodulation therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s (AD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it has been selected to join StartUp Health’s Alzheimer’s Moonshot. This bold new initiative and global community of founders and funders collaborating to prevent, diagnose, manage, and ultimately cure Alzheimer's disease is supported by the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) and Gates Ventures.

The collaboration will help support the global development of Sinaptica’s patented neuromodulation therapy, which takes a precision medicine approach targeting the Default Mode Network in the brain. The company has prioritized mild/moderate Alzheimer’s Disease as its first indication and is preparing for a pivotal Phase 3 trial in 2025.

“Sinaptica is honored to be included in this hand-selected group of innovators working to end Alzheimer’s – a goal which we believe will require combinatorial approaches,” said Sinaptica CEO Ken Mariash. “Sinaptica brings a bold new personalized neuromodulation approach that can be combined with virtually any drug, given its near-total lack of side effects. Also, we know diagnostics are a key piece of the puzzle and will look to combine our novel electrophysiological biomarker with those of others in the Moonshot, to better characterize the disease and bring a more personalized, precision medicine approach to Alzheimer’s treatments.”

“We’re excited to welcome Sinaptica Therapeutics to the Alzheimer’s Moonshot and the StartUp Health family,” said Steven Krein, CEO and co-founder of StartUp Health. “We created the Alzheimer’s Moonshot to bring together trailblazers, support new approaches and rapidly accelerate progress in this challenging disease. Sinaptica is a perfect fit and we look forward to partnering with them.”

Sinaptica is building on unprecedented positive Phase 2 data in Alzheimer’s published by the company’s scientific co-founders, showing greater than 80% disease slowing on all four gold-standard AD cognitive and functional clinical endpoints, in the peer-reviewed Oxford University Press journal, Brain. Additional exciting 52-week data from the Phase 2 study will also be published in an upcoming issue of a peer-reviewed journal. Sinaptica’s technology has been granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation, and the company is preparing for a larger Phase 3 clinical trial in Alzheimer s patients at multiple sites.

About StartUp Health

Since 2011, StartUp Health has been on a mission to solve the biggest health challenges of our time by creating and sustaining a global ecosystem of health moonshot communities. StartUp Health has provided support to more than 1,000 founders and contributed to the development of more than 500 health innovation companies. Our valued partners include The Helmsley Charitable Trust, Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) and Gates Ventures in addition to nearly 100 families and mission-aligned organizations. Visit startuphealth.com.

About Sinaptica Therapeutics

Sinaptica Therapeutics is a clinical-stage neuromodulation therapeutics company leading the development of a new class of personalized therapeutics to revolutionize the treatment of Alzheimer’s and neurodegenerative diseases. The company utilizes a patented novel, non-invasive approach to treating Alzheimer’s via precision neurostimulation of a key brain network involved in memory, the Default Mode Network. This novel approach slowed disease progression by >80% on all four gold-standard cognitive and functional clinical endpoints in a placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical study, with results published in the peer-reviewed Oxford University Press journal, Brain. The technology was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA in 2022 and the company is preparing for a pivotal randomized controlled clinical trial in 2025. Sinaptica’s mission is to bring a safe, effective, and non-invasive neuromodulation therapy to Alzheimer’s patients that can help to significantly slow the progression of both cognitive and functional decline. Learn more at sinapticatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X @SinapticaTX.

The SinaptiStim™ System is for investigational use only. It has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is not available for commercial sale in any geography.