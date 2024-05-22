Mattel and Outright Games Launch Multi-Year Partnership to Create Series of Games for Console and PC

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Outright Games, the leading publisher of family-friendly interactive entertainment. The partnership begins with three new games for all consoles and PC slated for release before the end of this year: Matchbox™ Driving Adventures, Monster High™: Skulltimate Secrets™, and Barbie Project Friendship™.

Mattel’s partnership with Outright Games underscores its strategy to deepen engagement in the digital games sector, leveraging iconic brands to create compelling experiences for a global market. In 2023, Mattel Digital Games achieved a significant milestone, reaching 48 million monthly active players, driven by successes such as Barbie DreamHouse™ Tycoon and Hot Wheels Unleashed™ 2: Turbocharged. As Mattel nears its 80th anniversary, the company is poised to expand its digital footprint by introducing more games across more platforms, resonating with fans of all ages.

"Mattel is moving full steam ahead in its commitment to delivering fun, innovative digital gaming experiences that will broaden the universe of its many beloved franchises for fans worldwide,” said Mike DeLaet, Global Head of Digital Gaming at Mattel. “A critical component of this strategy is choosing the right partners, which is why we’re very pleased to announce this multiyear partnership with Outright Games.”

“At Outright Games, we pride ourselves in expanding the worlds of iconic IPs into cherished video games - working with Mattel offers a fantastic opportunity to merge our combined expertise to create engaging and accessible new video games with Mattel’s beloved global franchises,” added Stephanie Malham, Managing Director at Outright Games. “We are so excited to see this relationship evolve as we move forward to bring Barbie, Monster High and Matchbox fans of all ages a fresh and exciting way to enjoy these beloved franchises.”

Outright Games is renowned for producing high-quality games that can be enjoyed by the whole family, making it the perfect developer to bring Mattel's beloved franchises to life on gaming consoles. These games are designed to deliver a wide range of experiences, from high-speed competitive driving adventures from Matchbox™ to stories that emphasize teamwork and foster friendship from Barbie™ and Monster High™. Further details for each game, including release dates and features, will be announced in the coming months.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

About Outright Games

Outright Games is a global video games publisher with a focus on bringing quality family entertainment to a worldwide audience. Founded in 2016, Outright Games has established its place in the market delivering engaging interactive games of beloved entertainment licences globally. Outright Games brings stories and characters to life with titles including favourites such as Peppa Pig: World Adventures with Hasbro, DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos with Warner, Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova and Paw Patrol: Grand Prix with Nickelodeon, and DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms with NBC Universal. With an Outright Games title there will be fun for all the family to enjoy.

For more information please visit: www.outrightgames.com