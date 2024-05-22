Granite Awarded $89M Subcontract for United Airlines Terminal B Airside Transformation Program

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded an $89 million subcontract by United Airlines and Manhattan Construction as part of the overall United Airlines Terminal B Airside Transformation program, a $2 billion initiative funded by United Airlines and the City of Houston (Houston Airport System). The project will be included in Granite’s second-quarter CAP.

Under this program, the north and south concourses of Terminal B at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), one of the airport’s oldest terminals, will be renovated. Granite’s scope of work includes the demolition and reconstruction of the existing north concrete apron. This will pave the way for the construction of a new terminal that will accommodate more gates and provide updated amenities for travelers.

The project involves approximately 126,000 SY of demolition, 154,000 SY of concrete paving for the new apron and service roads, and associated earthwork, utility coordination, and drainage work.

“Granite has a successful history of providing crucial infrastructure projects that enhance connectivity and create opportunities for businesses in the Houston area,” said Domingo Gonzalez, Granite Area Manager. “Our team is proud to be part of the project delivering important enhancements to IAH’s Terminal B, which will benefit millions of travelers in the coming years.”

Nick Godkin, Granite Construction Manager, added, “Concrete paving is a scope of work Granite’s Houston area team does very well. With more than 154,000 SY of paving reconstruction, our team will help transform this important infrastructure project on the north side of Houston.”

This project is part of Granite’s strategic plan to diversify the Texas Region’s portfolio. It supports Granite’s continued efforts to increase its operational presence in the greater Houston area and further establish Houston as a Home Market for the Texas Region.

The project is anticipated to begin in Summer 2024 and is expected to be completed in April 2026.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.