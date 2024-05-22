HYROX Announces F45 Training as Official Training Partner

HYROX, the world’s fastest growing fitness race combining both running and functional workout stations has announced its training partnership with F45 Training, a leading global fitness community specializing in innovative, functional group workouts that are fast, fun and results-driven. Following the success of the existing 87 F45 Training HYROX affiliates, the two-year agreement will see F45 Training serve as an Official HYROX Training Partner. (Photo: Business Wire)

HYROX, the world’s fastest growing fitness race combining both running and functional workout stations has announced its training partnership with F45 Training, a leading global fitness community specializing in innovative, functional group workouts that are fast, fun and results-driven. Following the success of the existing 87 F45 Training HYROX affiliates, the two-year agreement will see F45 Training serve as an Official HYROX Training Partner. (Photo: Business Wire)

HYROX, the world’s fastest growing fitness race combining both running and functional workout stations has announced its training partnership with F45 Training, a leading global fitness community specializing in innovative, functional group workouts that are fast, fun and results-driven. Following the success of the existing 87 F45 Training HYROX affiliates, the two-year agreement will see F45 Training serve as an Official HYROX Training Partner. (Photo: Business Wire)

HYROX, the world’s fastest growing fitness race combining both running and functional workout stations has announced its training partnership with F45 Training, a leading global fitness community specializing in innovative, functional group workouts that are fast, fun and results-driven. Following the success of the existing 87 F45 Training HYROX affiliates, the two-year agreement will see F45 Training serve as an Official HYROX Training Partner. (Photo: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HYROX, the world’s fastest growing fitness race combining both running and functional workout stations has announced its training partnership with F45 Training, a leading global fitness community specializing in innovative, functional group workouts that are fast, fun and results-driven.

The partnership will roll out across all existing F45 Training markets with the exception of Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

Following the success of the existing 87 F45 Training HYROX affiliates, the two-year agreement will see F45 Training serve as an Official HYROX Training Partner.

Participating F45 Training studios that operate as HYROX Training Clubs will have exclusive offers for its members and guests, including:

Access to the HYROX Signature Workout on a weekly basis to support members who are either conditioning for the next race or simply want a new workout experience

Pre-registration opportunities for upcoming HYROX races with early bird specials prior to F45 Training members

Invitations to exclusive HYROX x F45 Training Run Clubs as well as local HYROX-style competitions and more.

Both HYROX and F45 Training are born from the mission that fitness is for everybody. HYROX is accessible to anyone, with no time limits or qualification to take part, and F45 Training caters to enthusiasts across all fitness levels, aiming to take the intimidation factor away for beginners while offering effective workouts no matter where members are in their fitness journeys. This partnership is a natural next step for the brands, enabling a larger demographic worldwide to get moving and participate in HYROX training through F45 Training’s studio network.

“Given F45 Training’s leading role in studio-led functional exercise and high intensity interval training, HYROX perfectly complements our approach in the realm of fitness races as it combines both elements in a new and fresh way,” said Tom Dowd, Chief Executive Officer at F45 Training. “Whether training for an upcoming HYROX race or simply looking for a new challenge, our collaboration is sure to create an experience like no other for our current and future members across all fitness levels. As we work closely together, we see opportunities for continued global expansion supporting communities in achieving their health and fitness goals.”

Douglas Gremmen, Global Head of HYROX365 and Managing Director HYROX North America adds “With HYROX experiencing exponential growth, our partnership with F45 Training is extremely fitting. We’ve already seen a great uptake within the F45 Training community at HYROX races, so as HYROX spreads across the globe, having F45 Training on board as a partner further enables people of all fitness levels the opportunity to be introduced and train for HYROX in a safe, non-intimidating and informed environment.”

To celebrate the announcement of the partnership F45 Training will host an exclusive F45 Members Lounge at the New York Race on the 1st June. Racers can meet and greet F45 Global Athletes and learn more about F45’s functional training workouts.

For more information visit www.hyrox.com, f45training.com

Notes to Editors:

About HYROX:

HYROX is the Global Sport of Fitness Racing, inspiring people worldwide to engage in the healthiest form of training and competition on earth. HYROX connects the world’s training communities with a sport, a training methodology and a lifestyle that is accessible to all and conveys the transformative benefits of training and competition to a globally connected audience.

About F45 Training:

F45 Training (“F45'' or the “Company”) is a leading boutique fitness franchise platform operating the F45, FS8, and VAURA brands. F45 is a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout that utilizes proprietary technology, including a proven fitness platform that leverages a rich content database of thousands of unique functional training movements that offer members new workout experiences each day. FS8 is a progressive new fitness concept that remixes the best elements of Pilates, tone, and yoga into a 3-in-1 low-impact, high-energy workout. VAURA is a sensory athletic reformer Pilates experience designed to energize every cell of your body. F45 is committed to supporting our expanding global franchise network in the high-growth boutique fitness category. For more information, please visit www.F45Training.com. Join the pinnacle of fitness franchising with three globally renowned concepts: F45 Training, the leading HIIT training chain worldwide, along with our distinctive Pilates brands, VAURA and FS8. Discover more at https://www.f45invest.com/.