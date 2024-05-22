CI Global Asset Management Announces Risk Rating Change for CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announces that the risk rating of CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF (Non-Hedged Units) (TSX: CHNA.B) has been changed to “High” from “Medium to High,” effective immediately.

The risk rating change is based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds. CI GAM reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. These changes are the result of an annual review and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the ETF.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $467.9 billion in assets as at April 30, 2024.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Returns of the Index do not represent the ETF’s returns. An investor cannot invest directly in the Index. Performance of the ETF is expected to be lower than the performance of the Index.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase mutual funds managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Every effort has been made to ensure that the material contained in this document is accurate at the time of publication. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

The S&P China 500 Index CAD (the "S&P Index") underlying the CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF (Unhedged) (the "S&P Licensed ETF") managed by the Manager is proprietary to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). S&P® and the names identifying the S&P Index are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and have been licensed for use by S&P DJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by the Manager. The S&P Licensed ETF based on the S&P Index is not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P DJI, its affiliates or licensors and those parties make no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the S&P Licensed ETF particularly or the ability of the S&P Index to track general market performance.

The CI Exchange-Traded Funds are managed by CI Global Asset Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX). CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2024. All rights reserved.