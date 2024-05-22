Music.AI Selects Vultr to Leverage NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs in the Cloud for AI Training

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vultr, the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing platform, today announced that Music.AI, the Audio Intelligence Platform™ for Businesses, has chosen Vultr, powered by Dell PowerEdge XE9680 servers with NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs, to access and accelerate AI training across North America. This collaboration is supported by Dell Technologies, ensuring the infrastructure and capabilities needed to deliver maximum performance and value.

In response to the growing demand for ethical AI and audio applications in the music industry, Music.AI launched its enterprise-grade AI platform in December 2023. Built on proprietary AI models, the platform processes more than 2 million minutes of audio daily, powers 1,700 applications, and serves more than 45 million users worldwide. Now, with NVIDIA H100 GPUs on the Vultr platform, Music.AI can train 4 times faster than previously, and can efficiently and cost-effectively deploy AI at scale. This accelerated speed is increasingly important as the AI-powered music and audio applications market continues to mature, giving Music.AI the advantage over legacy solutions.

“Training is essential for developing AI systems that are accurate, robust, transparent, and capable of tackling real-world scenarios,” said Kevin Cochrane, CMO of Vultr. “As a pioneer of AI-powered music and audio, Music.AI needs global access to NVIDIA GPUs so that they can confidently train their AI models. This will well-position them to stay at the forefront of innovation as a leader shaping the future of the music industry.”

With millions of users worldwide, Music.AI is paving the way toward a new era of complementary use of AI in audio and music. The platform processes more than two million minutes of audio daily for record labels, rightsholders, and other B2B clients, as well as producers, musicians, vocalists, and composers. And now with the ability to tap into Vultr’s full portfolio of cloud and AI services, which includes global access and scaling of cloud GPUs such as the NVIDIA® GH200 Grace Hopper™ Superchip, HGX H100, A100 Tensor Core, L40S, A40, and A16 – Music.AI can seamlessly deploy and scale its models not only in North America, but also across Vultr’s 32 cloud data center locations, spanning six continents. What’s more, as the company continues to grow and move models into production, Music.AI can leverage Vultr beyond AI training, for regional tuning and global inference.

“Music.AI is committed to advancing the adoption of AI music and audio technologies fueled by a new generation of machine learning capabilities. Since its inception, Music.AI has set out to make AI models accessible and establish a foundation for AI and audio innovation,” said Hugo Rodrigues, CTO of Music.AI. “We are excited to be collaborating with Vultr and Dell as we pioneer new AI services to revolutionize sound. With their help, we will grow and scale our enterprise business, delivering state-of-the-art AI solutions for a diverse range of applications such as stem separation and voice timbre modeling.”

Learn more about how to get started with Vultr here.

About Music.AI

Music.AI is a pioneering provider of an AI-powered music and audio platform, offering an expansive suite of more than 50 stackable AI audio solutions. Used by record labels, agencies, technology companies, and developers, Music.AI stands at the forefront of audio innovation. With a user base exceeding 45 million, our tools are instrumental in processing over two million minutes of audio every day.

More about Music.AI: https://music.ai

About Constant and Vultr

Constant, the creator and parent company of Vultr, is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers worldwide. Vultr has served over 1.5 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage solutions. Founded by David Aninowsky and completely bootstrapped, Vultr has become the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company without ever raising equity financing. Learn more at: www.vultr.com.