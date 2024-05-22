Parsley Health Partners with Daily Harvest to Curate Doctor-Recommended Meals for Longevity

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parsley Health, the digital health company designed to lower costs in patients with complex and chronic conditions using root cause medicine, today announced its partnership with Daily Harvest, the company on a mission to make it easy to eat more sustainably-grown fruits and vegetables.

The partnership aims to supply consumers with nourishing, easy-to-prep food that bolsters consumption of key nutrients that may be tied to longevity. Consumers can expect plant antioxidants linked with reducing the oxidative stress tied to aging, polyunsaturated fats for combating inflammation and supporting heart health and metabolism, and ingredients inspired by the world’s healthiest, longest-living populations.

Created in partnership with the team of top, board-certified, functional medicine doctors at Parsley Health, Daily Harvest’s Longevity Collection includes four delectable Smoothies (Acai + Cherry, Avocado + Greens, Strawberry + Cashew, Blueberry + Cacao); three oat-based Forager Bowls (Strawberry + Goji Berry, Blueberry + Lemon, Mulberry + Dragon Fruit); five Harvest Bowls (Brussels Sprouts + Tahini, Lentil + Tomato Bolognese, Chickpea + Coconut Curry, Cauliflower Rice + Pesto, Red Lentil + Cumin); two gluten-free Pastas (White Bean + Spinach Pesto, Zucchini + Gigante Bean Primavera); and two Soups (Tomato + Minestrone Soup, Sweet Potato + Black Bean Chili).

“Everywhere we turn there’s a new way to ‘hack your health.’ But the easiest way to be healthy is to know that food is medicine. When you fuel your body with whole, unrefined, unprocessed foods you give your body the building blocks it needs to generate vitality today and a greater healthspan tomorrow. At Parsley we’ve helped tens of thousands of people use food alongside medication to achieve optimal health and that’s why we are so excited to partner with Daily Harvest for this Longevity Collection,” said Dr. Robin Berzin, M.D., Founder and Co-CEO of Parsley Health.

On average, there is a 9 to 10-year gap between Americans’ lifespans (the total number of years lived) and healthspans (the total number of years lived healthy and free from disease). According to the CDC, part of the reason for the widening gap between lifespan and healthspan is the rise in chronic conditions. Though widely prevalent, chronic conditions, which are often affected by dietary choices, can be preventable and reversible.

"Good nutrition is at the core of longevity and the foods you consume daily significantly impact your health. We know from research that increasing the intake of fruits and vegetables while lowering the consumption of animal protein can significantly lower the risk of disease. We are thrilled to partner with Parsley Health on this collection of delicious and easy-to-prep meals and snacks for practically any time of the day," said Carolina Schneider, MS, RD, nutrition advisor at Daily Harvest.

Research suggests that eating a plant-predominant diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds, can significantly improve longevity and quality of life. In fact, those consuming a plant-based diet seem to live longer than those who don’t. A study showed that men consuming a plant-predominant, vegetarian diet lived 10 years longer than those consuming a traditional diet, while women following a vegetarian diet lived six years longer. Another large study found that shifting as little as 3% of daily calories from animal protein to plant protein lowered the risk of death by 10%.

A recent Frontiers in Digital Health publication shows that Parsley's method of providing large-scale holistic telehealth programs for the management of complex chronic diseases is proven to work. At Parsley patients see the whole picture of their health, identify and address the root drivers of illness, and experience accessible, supportive care from providers who listen. Parsley combines advanced diagnostic testing, personalized medications and nutritional guidance to provide best-in-class modern holistic care – all online, nationwide.

At Daily Harvest, we take care of food so food can take care of you. By making it convenient to enjoy more sustainably grown, organic fruits and vegetables every day, the company is on a mission to improve human and planetary health. Launched in 2015 by Founder Rachel Drori, Daily Harvest's food is quick to prep, delicious to eat and available for home delivery or in your grocer's freezer aisle. The company works with farmers to support regenerative and organic farming practices that enhance ecosystem biodiversity, produce nourishing food and help mitigate the effects of climate change.