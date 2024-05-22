Orion Group Partners with Leading HVAC Service Provider, Redblue

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial facility services business, announced today that it has partnered with Redblue, a premier HVAC provider delivering quality service to commercial and industrial customers. Orion is building national providers by partnering with exceptional, family-owned businesses and providing the resources needed to fuel their next chapter of growth. Redblue joins Orion’s growing network of market-leading heavy mechanical businesses, Astra Service Partners (“Astra”).

Founded by two brothers, Darrell and David Frame, in 1993, Redblue provides commercial HVAC services to facilities across North and South Carolina. Redblue performs top quality preventative maintenance, emergency repairs, and replacements for heavy mechanical equipment. With a team of expert technicians dedicated to complete customer satisfaction, Redblue delivers professional, thorough service clients can trust.

“Astra is committed to enhancing Redblue’s scalability while recognizing the value of Redblue’s established brand,” said David Frame. “As part of Astra, we are excited to have the ability to collaborate with other similar companies, providing valuable opportunities for shared resources, expertise, and insights.”

“We are very excited about Astra’s commitment to our employees,” said Darrell Frame. “Redblue is an exceptionally employee-friendly company that values loyalty and dedication. Our long-tenured employees are a testament to the strong bonds and sense of family cultivated within our team. Astra’s investment in Redblue is anticipated to provide valuable career opportunities for our team members.”

“Redblue’s 30-year history of providing a world-class customer experience in the Carolinas, combined with their tight-knit family-owned culture, are what make this partnership so exciting,” said Brian McLaughlin, current Redblue President. “David and Darrell Frame intentionally built an organization with relentless focus on providing true value for their customers; we could not be more excited to partner with them and the Redblue team to accelerate their next chapter of growth!”

About Orion Group

Orion Group is a commercial facility services company seeking to partner with market-leading family-owned service providers. Orion is building national businesses in multiple field services sectors by investing in companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. For more information, please visit orionservicesgroup.com.

About Redblue

Founded in 1993 by David and Darrell Frame, Redblue provides best-in-class HVAC service to commercial customers throughout North and South Carolina. Redblue’s team of skilled technicians boasts decades of technical expertise and is committed to delivering quality, reliable service.