Exavir Therapeutics Announces Entry Into a Litigation Settlement and License Agreement For Ultra-Long-Acting HIV Compounds With ViiV Healthcare

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Exavir Therapeutics announced that the company has entered into a settlement and license agreement with ViiV Healthcare for ultra-long-acting HIV compounds. As part of the agreement, Exavir will receive an upfront and milestone payments, as well as low-to-mid single digit royalties on future sales.

Exavir Therapeutics is focused on discovering and developing ultra-long-acting therapeutics with best-in-class product profiles. The company uses its proprietary prodrug and formulation technology to develop novel extended half-life therapeutics with potential for dosing as infrequent as once-every-six-months or even once-a-year.

“We are excited to reach an agreement with the scientific and market leader in long-acting injectables for HIV. We look forward to the continued success of ViiV Healthcare in their efforts to discover and develop more convenient and effective therapies for people living with HIV or at risk of acquiring HIV,” said Alborz Yazdi, co-founder and CEO of Exavir.