Watt Plaza Signs Long-Term Lease Agreement With Esquire Bank, Establishing the Bank’s First West Coast Location

CENTURY CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Watt Plaza has signed a 10-year lease agreement with Esquire Bank, a premier commercial bank serving the legal industry and small businesses. The 3,800-square-foot ground-floor location at the corner of Century Park East and Constellation Blvd. is expected to open in early 2025 and will be the New York-based bank’s first West Coast office.

Esquire Bank serves the legal industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The bank also has a presence in Florida. Earlier this year, Esquire Bank announced its plan to establish a branch in Southern California in order to service its existing customer base and expand its reach on the West Coast.

“We are thrilled to welcome Esquire Bank to Watt Plaza, expanding its service to California and West Coast customers,” said Kathy McKay, Vice President of Leasing at Watt Plaza. “Esquire Bank’s decision to establish its presence here speaks volumes about the quality of our building and amenities, as well as our outstanding location in Century City. We look forward to a successful partnership and growth in Los Angeles for Esquire Bank.”

Watt Plaza consists of two 23-story towers offering 900,000 square feet in the heart of Century City, one of the most popular and in-demand commercial hubs in the United States. Watt Plaza recently completed a major lobby and common area renovation, further enhancing the tenant experience. The new space consists of a comfortable lounge, flexible conference center, catering wet bar for events, retail space, and a new courtyard.

“Esquire Bank’s newly established presence on the West Coast will enable us to expand our customer base and better serve our existing customers by providing access to the flourishing Century City business community,” said Andrew C. Sagliocca, Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Esquire Bank and its parent holding company, Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. “We are confident that our partnership with Watt Plaza will enable us to forge lasting relationships and make a meaningful impact in this important region,” Mr. Sagliocca continued.

Last month, Watt Plaza also announced the lease of a full floor of its North Tower to the celebrated flexible workplace company, Industrious.

About Watt Plaza

With a commitment to environmental sustainability, technology, and customer service, Watt Plaza attracts leading businesses and professionals from around the globe. Watt Plaza comprises 900,000 square feet across two iconic 23 story towers in the heart of L.A.’s Century City, offering state-of-the-art amenities, services and collaborative workspaces for businesses to thrive. Watt Plaza is the first office building in Los Angeles to attain Gold LEED Existing Buildings Operations and Maintenance (EB O&M) Certification and the first building in Century City to attain Platinum LEED Certification. For more information, visit www.wattplaza.info.

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association, is a full-service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the legal industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The Bank offers tailored products and solutions to the legal community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible merchant services solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.